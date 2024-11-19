WVIA Radio Launches ‘Community Connection’ to Spotlight Local Nonprofits and Inspire Regional Collaboration

Pittston, PA – WVIA is excited to announce the launch of Community Connection, a new interview series dedicated to celebrating the incredible work of nonprofit organizations across Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania. Hosted by the esteemed Lisa Mazzarella, this dynamic series premiered on November 15 and will air each Friday on WVIA Radio during NPR’s Morning Edition at 8:45AM and All Things Considered at 4:44PM.

As a cornerstone of community engagement, nonprofits play a vital role in enhancing the quality of life in our region. With over 60,000 nonprofit organizations across Pennsylvania and more than 3,000 in the greater Scranton/Wilkes-Barre area alone, Community Connection seeks to highlight the impactful missions and tireless efforts of these organizations. Each week, listeners will hear first-hand accounts from nonprofit leaders, discover inspiring success stories, and meet the dedicated volunteers who make it all happen. “It is hoped the series will increase community awareness of our region's nonprofits, and perhaps bolster an interest in volunteerism,” stated WVIA’s Lisa Mazzarella.

Mazzarella continued, “Community Connection is a forum for our regional nonprofit organizations to talk about specific programs they provide, the varied missions of their organizations, and the positive impact they make in our communities. WVIA serves a 22 county radius, so the goal is to feature programs and services from organizations all around our listening area.”

In addition to the on-air interviews, an extended community profile will be available on WVIA’s website, featuring in-depth information about each highlighted organization, including contact details and resources. This initiative not only informs listeners but also empowers them to engage with and support the nonprofits that enrich our communities.

For more information on upcoming segments visit wvia.org/community.

About WVIA

WVIA is the PBS and NPR affiliate serving over 22 counties in northeastern and central Pennsylvania. For over 50 years WVIA has been committed to serving the people by offering informational, educational, and entertaining content that enriches and expands viewpoints and serves as a catalyst for positive change. WVIA television channels include WVIA TV, WVIA PBS Kids 24/7, and WVIA Create. WVIA’s radio channels include WVIA Radio, WVIA Arts, and the Chiaroscuro Channel. WVIA’s programs can also be found streaming live and on-demand on wvia.org and the WVIA app.

WVIA Mission

WVIA educates, inspires, entertains and fosters citizenship, diverse cultures, and perspectives to nurture community.