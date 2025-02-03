WVIA Recognized with Multiple Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters (PAB) Awards for Local Storytelling and Impact

Pittston, Pennsylvania – WVIA, the PBS and NPR affiliate serving over 22 counties in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania, has been recognized by the Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters (PAB) with multiple awards across several categories. These honors highlight the station's commitment to producing high-quality, locally relevant stories that inform, educate, and engage the community.

Key Highlights:



WVIA received recognition in five categories, including Outstanding Television Use of Digital Media, Outstanding Television Public Affairs Program, Outstanding Documentary Program, Outstanding Use of Radio Digital Media, and a Judges Merit Award.

The station was honored for producing high quality news, information, and education content, which reflect its ongoing dedication to serving the public by telling impactful local stories that resonate with the community.

Two of the awards recognize the quality and importance of coverage from WVIA News, including a deeply reported story about the dangerous consequences of distracted driving statewide initiative to crack down on it, and a Veteran’s Day special about a 99-year WWII veteran who readies his local orchestra for their next performance in Scranton.

Key Quotes:

"We are grateful to the Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters for this recognition," said Ben Payavis II, Chief Content Officer at WVIA. "As a public media organization, our goal is to provide thoughtful, local programming that reflects the diverse needs of our community. These awards affirm the hard work and passion of our entire team, as well as the importance of the trust we’ve built with local organizations, artists, storytellers, and the audience we serve."

"Public media belongs to the people, and these awards belong to our community," said Carla McCabe, President & CEO of WVIA. "We are honored to continue sharing meaningful stories that inform, inspire and shine a spotlight on our region."

WVIA was Awarded in the Following Categories:



Outstanding Television Use of Digital Media:"The Forgotten Dynasty: Scranton Eagles Football Digital Campaign" Contributors: Chris Zellers, Jim Jennings, Kara Washington, Caitlin Mackiewicz, Holly Biondo, Ron Andruscavage, Ben Payavis II Outstanding Television Public Affairs Program/Program Series:"Keystone Edition Reports: Distracted Driving"Contributors: Julie Sidoni, Faith Golay, Lisa Guthrie Deabill, Ben Payavis II, Roger DuPuis, Haley O'Brien, Ron Andruscavage Outstanding Documentary ProgramWHAM Re-Bop-Boom-Bam: The Swing Jazz of Eddie Durham"Contributors: Kris Hendrickson, Ben Payavis II, George Graham, Ron Anduscavage, Loren Schoenberg, Andy Sordoni Outstanding Radio Use of Digital Media:"WWII veteran Gene Passarella" Contributor: Sarah Hofius Hall JUDGES' MERIT"VIA Short Takes #403"Contributors: Kris Hendrickson, John Alaimo, Ben Payavis II

These awards are a testament to the WVIA’s commitment to producing content that goes beyond entertainment by delivering balanced, fact-based local news and informative programs, as well as captivating arts, historical, and educational content for our region.

Winners will be recognized at the Annual Excellence in Broadcasting Awards Luncheon taking place at the Harrisburg Hilton on Friday, April 11, 2025.

The full list of winners will be announced on the Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters website.

About the Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters

The Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters endeavors to promote collaboration between radio and television broadcast station owners, managers and staff across the Commonwealth. We assist our member stations in serving their communities, audiences and advertisers through FCC licensed free, over-the-air broadcast program operations.

About WVIA

WVIA is the PBS and NPR affiliate serving over 22 counties in northeastern and central Pennsylvania. For over 50 years WVIA has been committed to serving the people by offering informational, educational, and entertaining content that enriches and expands viewpoints and serves as a catalyst for positive change. WVIA television channels include WVIA TV, WVIA PBS Kids 24/7, and WVIA Create. WVIA’s radio channels include WVIA Radio, WVIA HD2, and the Chiaroscuro Channel. WVIA’s programs can also be found streaming live and on-demand on wvia.org and the WVIA app.

WVIA Mission

WVIA educates, inspires, entertains and fosters citizenship, diverse cultures, and perspectives to nurture community.