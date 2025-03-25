WVIA Returns as the Official Media Partner of the 2025 Northeastern Pennsylvania Film Festival

PITTSTON, PA – WVIA is proud to announce its continued role as the official media partner for the 2025 Northeastern Pennsylvania Film Festival, taking place April 4th-6th at the Waverly Community House in Waverly, PA.

Demonstrating its dedication to nurturing a vibrant film culture in the region, WVIA will offer a series of educational workshops led by its esteemed production team. These sessions aim to inspire and equip both aspiring and seasoned filmmakers with practical skills and insights to enhance their craft. WVIA’s Student Showcase is also returning this year, underscoring their deep investment in the future of storytelling in our region.

WVIA Educational Workshops: Empowering Filmmakers

"Production Management 101" with Ron Andruscavage: This workshop covers the essential processes of organizing, budgeting, and scheduling a film production from pre-production to post-production. Attendees will learn how to coordinate logistics, manage crew and resources, and ensure projects stay on time and within budget. Effective production management is crucial for a smooth workflow, minimizing risks, and efficiently bringing a creative vision to life. ​This workshop takes place at 3:00PM on Saturday, April 5th.



"Real Life to Reel: Crafting Authentic Documentaries" with Tim Novotney: This is an interactive workshop on documentary filmmaking that explores techniques for identifying real-life stories, conducting insightful interviews, and capturing spontaneous moments. Participants will also examine ethical filmmaking practices and learn strategies to transform raw footage into compelling narratives, all within an engaging and supportive environment. ​This workshop takes place at 5:00PM on Saturday, April 5th.



"Storytelling Masterclass: Practical Tips to Enhance Your Work" with Alexander Monelli: Participants will immerse themselves in all aspects of storytelling. Whether searching for a new movie idea, overcoming writer's block, or aiming to tell more engaging stories, this workshop will ignite creativity and provide practical methods to enhance storytelling in film and beyond. This workshop takes place at 2:00PM on Sunday, April 6th.



"Demystifying Distribution" with Chris Zellers: This session explores the various channels available for film distribution, offering guidance on optimizing reach and utilizing useful tools in the journey. Real-world case studies from WVIA's award-winning digital short series, including "VIA Short Takes" and "Pizza!", will be examined. This workshop takes place at 5:30PM on Sunday, April 6th.

Cultivating the Next Generation: The WVIA Student Showcase

WVIA’s Student Showcase shines a spotlight on the creative voices of high school and college filmmakers from across the region. Students submitted their short films for the opportunity to have their work screened on the festival’s big screen, in front of an audience that includes fellow filmmakers, industry professionals, and film enthusiasts.

This initiative provides young filmmakers with a platform for exposure, recognition, and professional networking. By featuring these student films at a prestigious festival, WVIA is not only amplifying young voices but also reinforcing its mission to inspire and empower the next generation of creatives.

“Encouraging young filmmakers and providing them with real-world opportunities to share their work is central to our mission,” said Ben Payavis II, WVIA’s Chief Content Officer. “The WVIA Student Showcase is a testament to our belief that storytelling is a powerful force, and every filmmaker—no matter their age—deserves the chance to be heard.”

Workshop admission is included with a Northeastern Pennsylvania Film Festival day pass, allowing attendees to gain practical knowledge while enjoying a weekend immersed in cinema. For more information about WVIA’s workshops and the film festival, visit the Northeastern Pennsylvania Film Festival website .

About WVIA

WVIA is the PBS and NPR affiliate serving over 22 counties in northeastern and central Pennsylvania. For over 50 years WVIA has been committed to serving the people by offering informational, educational, and entertaining content that enriches and expands viewpoints and serves as a catalyst for positive change. WVIA television channels include WVIA TV, WVIA PBS Kids 24/7, and WVIA Create. WVIA’s radio channels include WVIA Radio, WVIA HD2, and the Chiaroscuro Channel. WVIA’s programs can also be found streaming live and on-demand on wvia.org and the WVIA app.

WVIA Mission

WVIA educates, inspires, entertains, and fosters citizenship, diverse cultures, and perspectives to nurture community.