Public Media Under Direct Threat: WVIA President & CEO Speaks Out

PITTSTON, PA - Yesterday, the White House formally asked Congress to rescind federal funding that had already been appropriated for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB).

This effort would zero out any funds that have already been approved by Congress to fund CPB (and NPR and PBS) over the next two years, approximately $1.1 billion.

On the surface, this reads like a national issue with no clear impact on our region. But let me be clear: the consequences will hit home—right here, in our communities. Currently, WVIA receives approximately $1.2 million in critical federal funding from CPB each year - roughly 20% of our overall budget.

If this funding is cut, local stations like WVIA could be forced to immediately reduce—or eliminate—the trusted local news, educational programs and resources, tv and radio programs, and emergency broadcasting services you rely on.

Congress now has 45 days to vote on the rescission request but we anticipate that the House may bring it to a vote as early as next week. So what can you do right now to help?

Call and email your congressional representatives today and urge them to oppose efforts to rescind federal funding for public media.

Your voice matters to your lawmakers, which is why it’s important for you to take action now to protect public media.

Eliminating federal funding for public broadcasting would have a devastating impact on local stations, the communities that depend on them, and the public media system as a whole. We don’t know what the specific ramifications of this would be on WVIA but we do know that we must stop it from happening now.

Through your continued support, WVIA has delivered relevant, balanced and in-depth programing for nearly 60 years, including award-winning locally produced documentaries, performances, news and public affairs programs across TV, radio and digital platforms.

Thank you for believing in the value that local public media brings to our community and empowering us to serve you every day — no matter the challenges ahead.

Remember, these are your stories. This is your community. And WVIA is where it all comes together.

Public media is for all of us. Let’s continue to fight for it together.