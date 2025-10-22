Broadcasting Icon George Graham to Retire After 50+ Years of Shaping Public Radio and Championing Local Music at WVIA

From founding WVIA Radio to producing local and national recording artists, George Graham leaves behind a five-decade legacy of musical excellence, innovation, and community impact.

Pittston, PA — WVIA is proud to announce the upcoming retirement of legendary broadcaster, producer, and engineer George Graham, whose transformative influence on public radio and the music community in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania spans more than five decades. George will officially retire at the end of 2025, closing a remarkable chapter in local and national broadcasting history.

In recognition of his outstanding service to public media and the music community, George was named Radio Broadcaster of the Year in 2023 by the Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters—a testament to both his professional excellence and enduring impact. In 2024, George Graham was inducted into the Luzerne County Arts and Entertainment Hall of Fame.

“Little did I know after joining WVIA right out of college to engineer a new radio station, that 53 years later I would still be here,” said Graham. “But WVIA Radio has always been exceptional for its values of quality, creativity, artistic integrity and professionalism, which has made it an ideal place for me to spend my career. I have been blessed with wonderful colleagues who have shared these values and who have become dear friends. And it has been a privilege to get to know and work with the literally hundreds of artists who have shared their musical work with the station's listeners and supporters. These are challenging times for Public Broadcasting, but I am confident that WVIA will continue to embody those values as we move into the future.”

As the very first employee of WVIA Radio, George joined the station in 1972 during the design and construction of WVIA-FM - including having the distinction of “flipping the switch” to send WVIA live, over-the-air waves for the first broadcast in 1973. With a unique blend of engineering acumen and creative vision, he played a foundational role in building WVIA’s radio operations from the ground up. A magna cum laude graduate of Duke University with a degree in electrical engineering, George also served as program director at the Duke student radio station, where he first developed the eclectic programming style that would become his hallmark.

Since then, George has remained a driving force behind WVIA’s most beloved and enduring programs. In May 2024, his flagship show Mixed Bag celebrated an extraordinary milestone: 50 years of continuous daily broadcast. The program is believed to be the longest-running daily AAA (album adult alternative) show in the country, setting a national standard for musical depth, variety, and integrity.

George also created and continues to produce All That Jazz, a nightly hour of mainstream and acoustic jazz, and Homegrown Music, a weekly series launched in 1976 to spotlight local and regional musicians. Homegrown Music includes both intimate studio recordings and monthly live concert broadcasts before studio audiences, making it one of the region’s most consistent and vital showcases for original talent. His work also extends to WVIA-TV, where he produces and hosts the Homegrown Music Concerts.

George, as audio producer, was twice part of the WVIA-TV team nominated for a Mid-Atlantic Emmy: in 2022 for The Swinging Nutcracker Suite and in 2025 for Palma: A Musical Fable.

George serves as Director of Artistry & Repertoire for Chiaroscuro Records, where he oversees the creative and sonic direction of the acclaimed jazz label.

“George Graham is not just a radio host—he’s an institution,” said Carla McCabe, President & CEO at WVIA. “His passion for music, his unwavering support for local artists, and his excellence as a broadcaster and engineer have defined WVIA’s sound and soul for over 50 years. His legacy will resonate long after his final sign-off.”

Over the years, George has further elevated WVIA’s cultural presence through extensive annual coverage of regional jazz festivals and educational opportunities, including Celebration of the Arts (COTA) in Delaware Water Gap, the Wilkes-Barre Cavalcade of Jazz, and the Scranton Jazz Festival, as well as the PA Jazz Institute—bringing the richness of local performance to listeners of all ages, far and wide.

Beyond the microphone, George is a sought-after freelance recording, mastering, and production engineer, known for his technical precision and keen ear for detail. His credits include nationally recognized acts like Dakota and The Badlees, regional favorites such as Blue Sparks and Abilene, and jazz legends including Bob Dorough, Bill Mays, and NEA Jazz Master David Liebman—all of whom have appeared on Homegrown Music. To date, 162 episodes of the Homegrown Music TV series have aired, drawn from live concert recordings.

“A native and lifelong resident of Carbondale, PA, George has never lost touch with the community he serves,” said Ben Payavis II, Chief Content Officer at WVIA. “His legacy is more than the thousands of hours of music he’s shared—it’s the artists he’s uplifted, the station he helped build, and the generations of listeners who’ve grown up with his voice on the dial.”

Listeners, colleagues, and community members are invited to join WVIA in celebrating the career of a man whose voice, vision, and service have defined the sound of public radio in Pennsylvania and beyond.

