Agatha Christie's England

Retrace the Queen of Crime's footsteps to see the real places that inspired her work.
A new age in England presents a young Agatha Christie with a romantic connection.
Agatha Christie was born in Torquay on England's south coast. In a career spanning over half a century, the prolific crime writer was inspired by the landscapes and character of her home country, much of which featured in her novels. This heart-warming documentary takes viewers on a literary tour of England - focusing on the most interesting locations featured in some of her best-known books.