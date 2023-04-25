100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sign In
PBS Passport
Agatha Christie's England

Agatha Christie's England

Season 1 Episode 1 | 44m 51s

Agatha Christie was born in Torquay on England's south coast. In a career spanning over half a century, the prolific crime writer was inspired by the landscapes and character of her home country, much of which featured in her novels. This heart-warming documentary takes viewers on a literary tour of England - focusing on the most interesting locations featured in some of her best-known books.

Aired: 01/23/21 | Expires: 02/21/21
Extras
Watch 0:30
Agatha Christie's England
Trailer
Retrace the Queen of Crime's footsteps to see the real places that inspired her work.
Preview: S1 E1 | 0:30
Watch 2:07
Agatha Christie's England
Agatha Meets Her Christie
A new age in England presents a young Agatha Christie with a romantic connection.
Clip: S1 E1 | 2:07