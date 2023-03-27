100 WVIA Way
America After Ferguson

Season 1 Episode 1 | 56m 46s

This PBS town hall meeting, moderated by PBS NEWSHOUR co-anchor and managing editor Gwen Ifill, explores the many issues brought into public discourse in the wake of Michael Brown's death in Ferguson, Missouri. The program includes national leaders and prominent thinkers in the areas of law enforcement, race and civil rights, as well as government officials, faith leaders and youth.

Aired: 09/25/14
Extras
Mobilizing Movements Through Social Media
Social media became a tool for many across the country make their voices heard.
Law Enforcement response to Ferguson protests
Police representatives from the three big cities discuss the police response in Ferguson.
What is the takeaway from Ferguson?
Gwen Ifill and panel discuss the dilemma of race in America.
Race Card Project in action at Town Hall
Audience guests are asked to contribute their six words to NPR’s Race Card project.
America After Ferguson Preview
Join the town hall Friday Sept. 26th, at 8 pm ET on PBS. Follow at pbs.org/afterferguson
Q&A with Gwen Ifill on Race in America
Gwen Ifill moderates a Town Hall Meeting in St. Louis on events in Ferguson.
Defining Systems of Bias - Part 2
Gwen Ifill moderates a Town Hall Meeting in St. Louis on events in Ferguson.
Michele Norris discusses 'The Race Card Project’
Gwen Ifill interviews Michele Norris on her Race Card Project
Defining Systems of Bias - Part 1
Gwen Ifill moderates a Town Hall Meeting in St. Louis on events in Ferguson.
What Would Your Lanyard to Eradicate Racism Say?
Gwen Ifill and panel discuss racism in America and how to eradicate it.
