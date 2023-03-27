100 WVIA Way
Armed in America: Faith & Guns

Armed in America: Faith & Guns Townhall

Season 1 Episode 1 | 1hr 01m 12s

Faith & Guns is a PBS town hall meeting moderated by the weekend host of NPR’s “All Things Considered” Michel Martin. The hour will explore the many complicated issues that reside at the intersection of pro-life and pro-gun movements and whether the 2nd Amendment can trump a commandment. Join as our panelists discuss topics including Stand-Your-Ground laws and the question do guns harm or protect?

Aired: 05/09/16
Watch 1:06
Can A Christian Be Both Pro-Life and Pro-Gun?
Christians discuss faith and guns in the Northland Church.
Clip: 1:06
Watch 3:20
Mother Advocates for Reform after Son Killed by Gun Violence
Lucy McBath's son was killed by gun violence, thus sparking her advocacy for gun reform.
Clip: 3:20
Watch 0:59
A Racial Divide on Whether Guns Protect People
A poll showed Black and Hispanic Christians find guns more harmful than White Christians.
Clip: 0:59
Watch 1:18
Rev. Speaking Out After His Wife Was Killed in Massacre
Rev. Thompson recounts the night his wife was killed in the Charleston AME massacre.
Clip: 1:18
Watch 2:48
Is White Gun Violence A Race Issue?
Panelists Troy Newman and Shane Claiborne discuss gun violence in relation to race.
Clip: 2:48
Watch 1:16
Shane on Gun Laws
Shane Claiborne shares his views on current gun laws and how they could be better.
Clip: 1:16
Watch 1:03
A Nation with Sin & Gun Problems?
Shane believes that as a nation we have both a sin problem and a gun problem.
Clip: 1:03
Watch 3:27
Reverend Wright Tells Story of Gunman Who Entered His Church
Reverend Wright says he used the power of the gospel to disarm a gunman in his church.
Clip: 3:27
Watch 0:30
Armed in America: The Armor of Light | Preview
Examine the nation’s rising gun violence with Independent Lens & PBS.
Preview: 0:30
Watch 1:00
Join the Conversation #ArmorOfLightPBS
Join our conversation about faith and gun violence in America using #ArmorOfLightPBS
Clip: 1:00