Armed in America: Faith & Guns Townhall

Christians discuss faith and guns in the Northland Church.
Lucy McBath's son was killed by gun violence, thus sparking her advocacy for gun reform.
A poll showed Black and Hispanic Christians find guns more harmful than White Christians.
Rev. Thompson recounts the night his wife was killed in the Charleston AME massacre.
Panelists Troy Newman and Shane Claiborne discuss gun violence in relation to race.
Shane Claiborne shares his views on current gun laws and how they could be better.
Shane believes that as a nation we have both a sin problem and a gun problem.
Reverend Wright says he used the power of the gospel to disarm a gunman in his church.
