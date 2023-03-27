Armed in America: Police & Guns Townhall

Extras
A poll shows 36% of Americans don’t think military equipment increases the use of force.
A SWAT Team changed the lives of the Phonesavanhs forever with one flash bang grenade.
After being held hostage for 68 hours, a SWAT Team rescued Iris Vickson's daughter.
Former Sheriff Sue Rahr explains why she thinks local police need military equipment.
Betty Taylor discusses the mentality of the community and police in St. Louis.
Police Chief Beary discusses the military equipment UCF receives through the 1033 Program.
An Orlando Northland Church panel discusses whether militarized police is a problem.
Examine the nation’s rising gun violence with Independent Lens & PBS.