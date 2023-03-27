100 WVIA Way
Armed in America: Police & Guns

Armed in America: Police & Guns Townhall

Season 1 Episode 1 | 1hr 00m 56s

Police & Guns, a one-hour town hall conversation exploring whether U.S. police forces are becoming increasingly militarized. Among those that participated in this conversation are Mr. Lawrence; Betty Taylor, former Winfield, Mo. Police Chief and SWAT Team Member; Alecia Phonesavanh, the mother of baby injured when a flash bang landed in his crib during a “no-knock” SWAT raid and other guests.

Aired: 05/08/16
Armed in America: Police & Guns
Does Arming Police Make Them More Likely to Use Force?
A poll shows 36% of Americans don’t think military equipment increases the use of force.
Armed in America: Police & Guns
Flash Bang Grenade Exploded Near Baby’s Crib, Mother Recalls
A SWAT Team changed the lives of the Phonesavanhs forever with one flash bang grenade.
Armed in America: Police & Guns
Mother Recalls 60 Terrified Hours When Gunman Held Her Baby
After being held hostage for 68 hours, a SWAT Team rescued Iris Vickson's daughter.
Armed in America: Police & Guns
Former Sheriff Explains Reasons Police Use Military Equip...
Former Sheriff Sue Rahr explains why she thinks local police need military equipment.
Armed in America: Police & Guns
Recruiting Police in Missouri During the Ferguson Protests
Betty Taylor discusses the mentality of the community and police in St. Louis.
Armed in America: Police & Guns
How Do Police Acquire Military Grade Weapons?
Police Chief Beary discusses the military equipment UCF receives through the 1033 Program.
Armed in America: Police & Guns
Introduction to Armed in America: Police & Guns
An Orlando Northland Church panel discusses whether militarized police is a problem.
Armed in America: Police & Guns
Armed in America: Peace Officer | Preview
Examine the nation’s rising gun violence with Independent Lens & PBS.
