100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sign In
PBS Passport
Ben

The Lost Children, Part 1 / Les Enfants Perdus, Premiere Par

Season 1 Episode 3 | 55m 28s

When gunshots are heard near a nursery in Nantes, Ben rushes to the scene and crosses paths with the killer. The subsequent investigation will lead Ben on the trail of her own past and the child she abandoned.

Aired: 03/01/23
Extras
Watch 57:40
Ben
Broken Dreams, part 2 / Espoirs Brises, Deuxieme Partie
Ben is draw into the dark industry of scouting sport prodigies.
Episode: S1 E6 | 57:40
Watch 51:29
Ben
Broken Dreams, Part 1 / Espoirs Brises, Premiere Partie
A young footballer is found dead after a lost match.
Episode: S1 E5 | 51:29
Watch 56:34
Ben
The Lost Children, Part 2 / Les Enfants Perdus, Deuxieme Par
Fear of a serial killer spreads through town.
Episode: S1 E4 | 56:34
Watch 50:53
Ben
Disappeared, Part 1 / Disparus, Premiere Patrie
Ben begins an investigation that that brings up parts of her painful childhood.
Episode: S1 E1 | 50:53
Watch 56:05
Ben
Disappeared, Part 2 / Disparus, Deuxieme Patrie
Ben witnesses the abduction of a young woman and attempts a reconciliation.
Episode: S1 E2 | 56:05
Latest Episodes
Watch 50:53
Ben
Disappeared, Part 1 / Disparus, Premiere Patrie
Ben begins an investigation that that brings up parts of her painful childhood.
Episode: S1 E1 | 50:53
Watch 56:34
Ben
The Lost Children, Part 2 / Les Enfants Perdus, Deuxieme Par
Fear of a serial killer spreads through town.
Episode: S1 E4 | 56:34
Watch 56:05
Ben
Disappeared, Part 2 / Disparus, Deuxieme Patrie
Ben witnesses the abduction of a young woman and attempts a reconciliation.
Episode: S1 E2 | 56:05
Watch 57:40
Ben
Broken Dreams, part 2 / Espoirs Brises, Deuxieme Partie
Ben is draw into the dark industry of scouting sport prodigies.
Episode: S1 E6 | 57:40
Watch 51:29
Ben
Broken Dreams, Part 1 / Espoirs Brises, Premiere Partie
A young footballer is found dead after a lost match.
Episode: S1 E5 | 51:29