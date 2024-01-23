Episode 11

Extras
Rheda returns to Herot alone, with news of betrayal and a pending attack.
With the Shieldlands under threat, Huskarla patrol the forests looking for the enemy.
The people of Herot prepare for the battle of all battles with Beowulf at the helm.
Latest Episodes
Rheda returns to Herot alone, with news of betrayal and a pending attack.
With the Shieldlands under threat, Huskarla patrol the forests looking for the enemy.
The people of Herot prepare for the battle of all battles with Beowulf at the helm.