Extras
Grab a front-row seat for this historic 2008 concert with an all-star cast.
Watch a sneak peek of Billy Joel: Live at Yankee Stadium!
Latest Episodes
Grab a front-row seat for this historic 2008 concert with an all-star cast.
Join the Piano Man for his legendary 1990 concert recorded live at the historic stadium in the Bronx. Shot in 16 mm color film, and meticulously remixed and re-edited, the program includes interviews with Joel and behind-the-scenes footage from that iconic night. The set list includes “Piano Man,” “We Didn’t Start the Fire,” “New York State of Mind” and more.