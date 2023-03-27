100 WVIA Way
Billy Joel: Live at Yankee Stadium

Season 1 Episode 1 | 1hr 23m 10s

Join the Piano Man for his legendary 1990 concert recorded live at the historic stadium in the Bronx. Shot in 16 mm color film, and meticulously remixed and re-edited, the program includes interviews with Joel and behind-the-scenes footage from that iconic night. The set list includes “Piano Man,” “We Didn’t Start the Fire,” “New York State of Mind” and more.

Aired: 02/24/23
Billy Joel - Live at Shea Stadium: The Concert
Grab a front-row seat for this historic 2008 concert with an all-star cast.
Episode: S1 E2 | 2:20:54
SNEAK PEEK: Billy Joel: Live at Yankee Stadium
Watch a sneak peek of Billy Joel: Live at Yankee Stadium!
Preview: S1 E1 | 6:54
Billy Joel - Live at Shea Stadium: The Concert
Grab a front-row seat for this historic 2008 concert with an all-star cast.
Episode: S1 E2 | 2:20:54