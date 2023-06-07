100 WVIA Way
Black Folk Don't

Join the NRA

Season 3 Episode 6 | 8m 11s

In our final episode of the season, we look at black folk and the NRA. It's been an amazing season and we are so grateful to all of your for watching and everyone we interviewed. Stay in touch with us by liking our Facebook page or following us on twitter @blackfolkdont. Presented by Black Public Media and directed by Angela Tucker.

Aired: 01/05/14
This documentary web series is a special presentation of BlackPublicMedia.org, directed and produced by Angela Tucker, with support from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Watch 0:00
Black Folk Don't
Adopt
Looking at adoption and the black community.
Episode: S3 E5 | 0:00
Watch 8:43
Black Folk Don't
Do Feminism
Who falls neatly or not within the term of feminism? Is it something for black folks?
Episode: S3 E4 | 8:43
Watch 8:32
Black Folk Don't
Do Plastic Surgery
Some say that "black don't crack", does that mean black folk don't have plastic surgery?
Episode: S3 E3 | 8:32
Watch 7:00
Black Folk Don't
Live To The End Of A Horror Film
Do black folk live to the end of a horror film?
Episode: S3 E2 | 7:00
Watch 8:37
Black Folk Don't
Go Green
Are black folk green? What does going green even mean?
Episode: S3 E1 | 8:37
Watch 5:40
Black Folk Don't
Get Married
Are Black folk getting married less or more than anyone else?
Episode: S2 E7 | 5:40
Watch 6:00
Black Folk Don't
Commit Suicide
Suicide is a touchy subject, is it even more so in the Black community?
Episode: S2 E6 | 6:00
Watch 6:39
Black Folk Don't
Do Atheism
Faith is tradition for black folk in the US, but is atheism too? NOTE: Sensitive Topic
Episode: S2 E5 | 6:39
Watch 7:06
Black Folk Don't
Have Eating Disorders
Let’s disintegrate the myth that eating disorders are race based.
Episode: S2 E4 | 7:06
Watch 6:08
Black Folk Don't
Camp
What fuels the myth that black folk don't go camping?
Episode: S2 E3 | 6:08
