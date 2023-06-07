Join the NRA

Extras
Who falls neatly or not within the term of feminism? Is it something for black folks?
Some say that "black don't crack", does that mean black folk don't have plastic surgery?
Do black folk live to the end of a horror film?
Are Black folk getting married less or more than anyone else?
Suicide is a touchy subject, is it even more so in the Black community?
Faith is tradition for black folk in the US, but is atheism too? NOTE: Sensitive Topic
Let’s disintegrate the myth that eating disorders are race based.
