Blood Sugar Rising

Blood Sugar Rising: America's Hidden Diabetes Epidemic

Season 1 Episode 1 | 1hr 54m 35s

Blood Sugar Rising follows the diabetes epidemic in the U.S. Diabetes and pre-diabetes affect over 100 million people in the US, costing more than $325 billion each year. Blood Sugar Rising puts human faces to these statistics, exploring the history and science of the illness through portraits of Americans whose stories shape the film.

Aired: 04/14/20 | Expires: 04/14/23
A Production of Structure Films for WGBH. With funding from: Draper, The Russell Berrie Foundation, Sami Inkinen, through the Inkinen Family Donor-Advised Fund, The Corporation for Public Broadcasting and PBS.
Extras
Watch 6:03
Blood Sugar Rising
Valarie - Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma
Dr. Jernigan knows firsthand how hard it can be for Native people to access healthy foods.
Clip: 6:03
Watch 5:24
Blood Sugar Rising
Laura - Meigs County, OH
In rural Appalachia, Laura Grueser works to educate her neighbors about eating healthily.
Clip: 5:24
Watch 4:39
Blood Sugar Rising
Gretchen - San Francisco, CA
Diabetes runs through Gretchen Carvajal’s family.
Clip: 4:39
Watch 2:18
Blood Sugar Rising
Blood Sugar Rising Preview
Blood Sugar Rising is a PBS special that follows the diabetes epidemic in the U.S.
Preview: 2:18
Watch 1:03
Blood Sugar Rising
Tell Us Your Story
Watch this clip from Blood Sugar Rising, and tell us your story! #Blood SugarPBS
Clip: 1:03
Watch 6:16
Blood Sugar Rising
Ed - Boston, MA
Ed's life’s work has been developing an artificial pancreas to take over diabetes care.
Clip: 6:16
Watch 7:18
Blood Sugar Rising
Monteil - San Francisco, CA
Monteil Lee struggles with a diabetes-related wound on his foot that may mean amputation.
Clip: 7:18
Watch 5:56
Blood Sugar Rising
The Smith-Holt Family - Minneapolis, MN
For diabetics who can't afford their insulin, the ramifications can be tragic.
Clip: 5:56
Watch 6:31
Blood Sugar Rising
Karen - The Bronx, NY
For Karen, bringing healthy foods to her community is a social justice issue.
Clip: 6:31
Watch 4:40
Blood Sugar Rising
Nicole - Southern California
Nicole was so frightened of her Type 1 diabetes that she ignored it for years.
Clip: 4:40
Latest Episodes
Watch 1:54:35
Blood Sugar Rising
Azúcar En Aumento–La Epidemia Oculta de Diabetes en los E.U.
Azúcar en Aumento es un especial sobre la epidemia de diabetes en los Estados Unidos.
Episode: S1 E2 | 1:54:35