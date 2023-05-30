100 WVIA Way
Boblo Boats: A Detroit Ferry Tale

Boblo Boats: A Detroit Ferry Tale

Season 1 Episode 1 | 54m 11s

When Ste. Claire and SS Columbia sounded their whistles, every Detroit kid knew it heralded the coming of summer and the magic of ferrying over to nearby Boblo Island Amusement Park. After 85 years of operation, these two sister steamships – the oldest in America - find their fates resting in the hands of an unlikely band of heroes. This award-winning, nostalgic film is narrated by Martha Reeves.

Aired: 04/30/23 | Expires: 05/29/23
