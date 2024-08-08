"Just for the Summer" by Abby Jimenez

Extras
James McBride discusses his latest book “The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store”.
Eminent author Percival Everett shares his vision behind his remarkable novel "James".
Join PBS Books for the Library of Congress National Book Festival featuring author Max Greenfield.
PBS Books sits down with Olivia Ford author of Mrs. Quinn's Rise to Fame.
Watch our full conversation with Olivia Ford the author of Mrs. Quinn's Rise to Fame.
Watch our extended conversation with Rachel Khong author of "Real Americans".
Rachel Khong joins the PBS Books Readers Club to discuss her new novel "Real Americans".
PBS Books chats with bestselling author, Lisa Ko, about her highly anticipated novel "Memory Piece".
Authors Susan & Lexi Haas discuss their novel "the year of the buttered cat".
Join PBS Books during the Library of Congress National Book Festival with author Sandra Cisneros.
PBS Books celebrates Poetry Month and Earth Month with Ada Limón, the 24th Poet Laurette of the USA.
The Wright Museum presents a conversation with legendary poet Nikki Giovanni.
Bestselling author ReShonda Tate discusses her new novel "The Queen of Sugar Hill".
PBS Books chats with author and illustrator Tracy Subisak about her book "Sorry, Snail".
PBS Books sits down with author Lisa Selin Davis to discuss her book "Housewife".