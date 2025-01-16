100 WVIA Way
PBS Books

Seeking Common Ground: Artificial Intelligence with Attorney Genera Michelle Henry

Season 2025 Episode 8 | 4m 49s

Americans are increasingly subjected to and affected by the impacts of Artificial Intelligence (AI). In 2025, state Attorneys General want to make sure AI is used in positive ways and not as the latest tool to defraud citizens. Michelle Henry (D)(Pennsylvania) was Attorney General at the time of this interview, but she has now become the Inspector General of Pennsylvania.

Aired: 02/09/25
Watch 25:57
PBS Books
2025 Carnegie Medal Finalist Preview
2025 Carnegie Medal Finalist Preview
Episode: S2024 E24 | 25:57
Watch 51:53
PBS Books
Readers Club | Our Favorite Books of the Year
PBS Books Readers Club | Our Favorite Books of the Year
Special: 51:53
Watch 53:09
PBS Books
Readers Club | Leonardo Da Vinci
Readers Club welcomes Walter Isaacson and Sarah Burns to discuss Leonardo da Vinci documentary.
Special: 53:09
Watch 1:18:49
PBS Books
Extended Readers Club | Leonardo Da Vinci
Readers Club welcomes Walter Isaacson and Sarah Burns to discuss Leonardo da Vinci documentary.
Clip: S2024 | 1:18:49
Watch 1:22:30
PBS Books
Extended Readers Club | Robert Thorogood
Robert Thorogood discusses The Marlow Murder Club on PBS Books.
Clip: S2024 | 1:22:30
Watch 58:33
PBS Books
Readers Club | Robert Thorogood
Robert Thorogood discusses The Marlow Murder Club on PBS Books.
Special: 58:33
Watch 31:13
PBS Books
Exploring Bipartisanship: Conversations with Western Governors | Part 1 Gov. Grisham & Gov. Gordon
Govs. Gordon (R-WY) and Grisham (D-NM) discuss the paths that led them to a life in public service.
Episode: S2024 E18 | 31:13
Watch 27:20
PBS Books
Exploring Bipartisanship: Conversations with Western Governors' Leadership Institute Part 6
Jim Ogsbury, Executive Director of WGLI and delegates discuss reluctance to choose public service
Episode: S2024 E23 | 27:20
Watch 51:48
PBS Books
Readers Club | Julia Alvarez
Julia Alvarez joins the PBS Books Readers Club to discuss her novel "The Cemetery of Untold Stories"
Special: 51:48
Watch 1:51:35
PBS Books
Extended Readers Club | Julia Alvarez
Dive deeper into the Readers Club discussion with Julia Alvarez.
Clip: S2024 | 1:51:35
Watch 5:11
PBS Books
Seeking Common Ground: Artificial Intelligence with Attorney General Marty Jackley
Attorneys General across the United States discuss the future of Artificial Intelligence policy
Episode: S2025 E9 | 5:11
Watch 7:27
PBS Books
Seeking Common Ground: Artificial Intelligence with Attorney General Anthony Brown
Attorneys General across the United States discuss the future of Artificial Intelligence policy
Episode: S2025 E7 | 7:27
Watch 6:41
PBS Books
Seeking Common Ground: Artificial Intelligence with Attorney General Treg R Taylor
Attorneys General across the United States discuss the future of Artificial Intelligence policy
Episode: S2025 E6 | 6:41
Watch 10:09
PBS Books
Seeking Common Ground: Artificial Intelligence with Attorney General Kwame Raoul
Attorneys General across the United States discuss the future of Artificial Intelligence policy
Episode: S2025 E5 | 10:09
Watch 10:08
PBS Books
Seeking Common Ground: Artificial Intelligence with Attorney General William Tong
Attorneys General across the United States discuss the future of Artificial Intelligence policy
Episode: S2025 E4 | 10:08
Watch 27:38
PBS Books
Fillmmaker Talk - Carl The Collector
Show Creator Zach Ohora discusses Carl The Collector
Episode: S2025 E1 | 27:38
Watch 48:08
PBS Books
Exploring Bipartisanship with the Attorney General Alliance | Seeking Common Ground: Artificial Intelligence
Attorneys General across the United States discuss the future of Artificial Intelligence policy
Episode: S2025 E2 | 48:08
Watch 32:27
PBS Books
Author Talk | David Brooks
PBS Books Author Talk with David Brooks
Episode: S2024 E25 | 32:27
Watch 25:57
PBS Books
2025 Carnegie Medal Finalist Preview
2025 Carnegie Medal Finalist Preview
Episode: S2024 E24 | 25:57
Watch 21:23
PBS Books
Exploring Bipartisanship: Conversations w/ Western Governors | Part 2 Former Idaho Gov. Otter & Former Hawaii Gov. Ige
Former Govs. Otter (R-ID) and Ige (D-HI) discuss the next generation's involvement in public service
Episode: S2024 E19 | 21:23