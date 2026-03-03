100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS Books

Reading Road Trip - Arkansas

Season 2026 Episode 8 | 38m 30s

Fasten your seatbelts and join PBS Books and the Library of Congress as we visit Arkansas on our next stop in American Stories: A Reading Road Trip. From the Ozark Mountains in the north, to the flat farmlands of the Delta, Arkansas has been inspiring writers for generations. The Natural State's sweeping landscapes and layered histories continue to foster bold imaginations today.

Aired: 03/03/26
Extras
Watch 38:38
PBS Books
Readind Road Trip - Washington
Buckle up and join PBS Books and the Library of Congress as we visit the state of Washington
Episode: S2026 E4 | 38:38
Watch 47:55
PBS Books
Readers Club | Ep. 212: Our Favorite Books of 2025
PBS Books Readers Club celebrates the wrap of its second season with a highlight of 2025
Episode: S2025 E67 | 47:55
Watch 11:39
PBS Books
2025 Detroit Festival of Books Interview at the Eastern Market - Shonda Buchanan
PBS Books is thrilled to partner with CAAM to present the 2025 Detroit Festival of Books
Episode: S2025 E50 | 11:39
Watch 56:55
PBS Books
2025 Detroit Festival of Books Lecture at the Detroit Public Library - The AstroTwins
PBS Books is thrilled to partner with CAAM to present the 2025 Detroit Festival of Books lectures
Episode: S2025 E47 | 56:55
Watch 1:02:13
PBS Books
2025 Detroit Festival of Books Lecture at the Detroit Public Library - Mark Crilley
PBS Books is thrilled to partner with CAAM to present the 2025 Detroit Festival of Books lectures
Episode: S2025 E49 | 1:02:13
Watch 10:26
PBS Books
2025 Detroit Festival of Books Interview - Jamie DeKelaita
PBS Books is thrilled to partner with CAAM to present the 2025 Detroit Festival of Books
Episode: S2025 E38 | 10:26
Watch 9:06
PBS Books
2025 Detroit Festival of Books Interview - Ryan Place
PBS Books is thrilled to partner with CAAM to present the 2025 Detroit Festival of Books
Episode: S2025 E36 | 9:06
Watch 26:03
PBS Books
2025 Detroit Festival of Books Interview - Curtis Chin
PBS Books is thrilled to partner with CAAM to present the 2025 Detroit Festival of Books
Episode: S2025 E35 | 26:03
Watch 19:43
PBS Books
2025 Detroit Festival of Books Interview - The AstroTwins
PBS Books is thrilled to partner with CAAM to present the 2025 Detroit Festival of Books
Episode: S2025 E37 | 19:43
Watch 29:23
PBS Books
2025 Detroit Festival of Books Interview -Esoteric & Occult Antiquarian Books
PBS Books is thrilled to partner with CAAM to present the 2025 Detroit Festival of Books
Episode: S2025 E46 | 29:23
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • PBS Books
  • PBS Books Season 2025
  • PBS Books Programming 2024
  • Library of Congress National Book Festival 2023
  • Library of Congress National Book Festival 2022
  • PBS Books Season 2021
  • PBS Books Season 2018
  • PBS Books Season 2017
  • PBS Books Season 2016
  • PBS Books Season 2015
  • PBS Books Season 2014
Watch 16:16
PBS Books
Readers Club | 302 Book Picks for Black History Month with Lauren Smith and Princess Weekes
PBBS Books Readers Club recommend their favorite Black History Month reads.
Episode: S2026 E7 | 16:16
Watch 36:15
PBS Books
American Stories: A Reading Road Trip-Ep 9 U.S. Virgin Islands
Join PBS Books and the Library of Congress as we visit the U.S. Virgin Islands in our next stop!
Episode: S2026 E6 | 36:15
Watch 35:05
PBS Books
Filmmaker Talk with "The Librarians"
PBS Books Filmmaker Talk with award-winning director and producer Kim A. Snyder
Episode: S2026 E5 | 35:05
Watch 38:38
PBS Books
Readind Road Trip - Washington
Buckle up and join PBS Books and the Library of Congress as we visit the state of Washington
Episode: S2026 E4 | 38:38
Watch 58:55
PBS Books
Readers Club | Ep 301: Charlotte McConaghy | Once There Were Wolves
PBS Books Readers Club hosts author Charlotte McConaghy to discuss her novel Once There Were Wolves.
Episode: S2026 E3 | 58:55
Watch 59:49
PBS Books
Caregiving Author Talk with Catherine Newman
PBS Books talks with New York Times bestselling author Catherine Newman for a special Author Talk
Episode: S2026 E2 | 59:49
Watch 30:24
PBS Books
The American Revolution | Filmmaker Talk
Join PBS Books for an in-depth Filmmaker Talk from The American Revolution
Episode: S2026 E1 | 30:24
Watch 47:55
PBS Books
Readers Club | Ep. 212: Our Favorite Books of 2025
PBS Books Readers Club celebrates the wrap of its second season with a highlight of 2025
Episode: S2025 E67 | 47:55
Watch 39:25
PBS Books
American Stories: A Reading Road Trip- EP 107 Indiana
Fasten your seatbelt and join PBS Books and the Library of Congress for our next stop in Indiana!
Episode: S2025 E66 | 39:25
Watch 36:43
PBS Books
American Stories: A Reading Road Trip- Ep 106 Alaska
Pack your parka and join PBS Books and the Library of Congress as we make the trek to Alaska
Episode: S2025 E65 | 36:43