100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS Books

American Stories: A Reading Road Trip- Ep 106 Alaska

Season 2025 Episode 65 | 36m 43s

Pack your parka and join PBS Books and the Library of Congress as we make the trek to Alaska on American Stories: A Reading Road Trip! Inspired by the shimmering dance of the Northern Lights and the sweeping expanse of its landscape, Alaskans have been weaving stories long before the written word. There are many local libraries and bookstores throughout this expansive state.

Aired: 12/02/25
Extras
Watch 11:39
PBS Books
2025 Detroit Festival of Books Interview at the Eastern Market - Shonda Buchanan
PBS Books is thrilled to partner with CAAM to present the 2025 Detroit Festival of Books
Episode: S2025 E50 | 11:39
Watch 56:55
PBS Books
2025 Detroit Festival of Books Lecture at the Detroit Public Library - The AstroTwins
PBS Books is thrilled to partner with CAAM to present the 2025 Detroit Festival of Books lectures
Episode: S2025 E47 | 56:55
Watch 1:02:13
PBS Books
2025 Detroit Festival of Books Lecture at the Detroit Public Library - Mark Crilley
PBS Books is thrilled to partner with CAAM to present the 2025 Detroit Festival of Books lectures
Episode: S2025 E49 | 1:02:13
Watch 10:26
PBS Books
2025 Detroit Festival of Books Interview - Jamie DeKelaita
PBS Books is thrilled to partner with CAAM to present the 2025 Detroit Festival of Books
Episode: S2025 E38 | 10:26
Watch 9:06
PBS Books
2025 Detroit Festival of Books Interview - Ryan Place
PBS Books is thrilled to partner with CAAM to present the 2025 Detroit Festival of Books
Episode: S2025 E36 | 9:06
Watch 26:03
PBS Books
2025 Detroit Festival of Books Interview - Curtis Chin
PBS Books is thrilled to partner with CAAM to present the 2025 Detroit Festival of Books
Episode: S2025 E35 | 26:03
Watch 19:43
PBS Books
2025 Detroit Festival of Books Interview - The AstroTwins
PBS Books is thrilled to partner with CAAM to present the 2025 Detroit Festival of Books
Episode: S2025 E37 | 19:43
Watch 29:23
PBS Books
2025 Detroit Festival of Books Interview -Esoteric & Occult Antiquarian Books
PBS Books is thrilled to partner with CAAM to present the 2025 Detroit Festival of Books
Episode: S2025 E46 | 29:23
Watch 5:04
PBS Books
2025 Detroit Festival of Books Interview - John King Used & Rare Books
PBS Books is thrilled to partner with CAAM to present the 2025 Detroit Festival of Books
Episode: S2025 E45 | 5:04
Watch 33:37
PBS Books
Gary Graff: 501 Essential Albums of the ‘80s
Author Gary Graff joins host Fred Nahhat to discuss his book, 501 Essential Albums of the '80s
Episode: S2025 E31 | 33:37
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • PBS Books Season 2025
  • PBS Books Programming 2024
  • Library of Congress National Book Festival 2023
  • Library of Congress National Book Festival 2022
  • PBS Books Season 2021
  • PBS Books Season 2018
  • PBS Books Season 2017
  • PBS Books Season 2016
  • PBS Books Season 2015
  • PBS Books Season 2014
Watch 1:01:45
PBS Books
Readers Club | Ep. 211: America's First Daughter | Stephanie Dray & Laura Kamoie
PBS Books Readers Club welcomes co-authors Stephanie Dray and Laura Kamoie
Episode: S2025 E64 | 1:01:45
Watch 53:18
PBS Books
Author Talk | Virtual Town Hall | Can We Talk Across Divides?
Join PBS Books for a Virtual Town Hall Author Talk with Nolan Finley & Stephen Henderson.
Episode: S2025 E63 | 53:18
Watch 38:06
PBS Books
Library of Congress: American Stories: A Reading Road Trip- Ep 105 Louisiana
Hit the gas and join PBS Books and the Library of Congress as we roll into Louisiana
Episode: S2025 E62 | 38:06
Watch 52:44
PBS Books
Wed Oct 29 2025 | Readers Club | Ep. 210: Richard Osman | Thursday Murder Club
PBS Books Readers Club welcomes celebrity writer Richard Osman to discuss his best-selling novel
Episode: S2025 E60 | 52:44
Watch 36:20
PBS Books
Library of Congress American Stories Reading Road Trip - Wyoming
Join PBS Books and the Library of Congress as we wxplore Western literature and Wyoming lore.
Episode: S2025 E61 | 36:20
Watch 51:41
PBS Books
Michael McAfee’s keynote address to the Detroit Future City Annual Forum
Dr. Michael McAfee, President & CEO of PolicyLink for a powerful keynote on Detroit
Episode: S2025 E58 | 51:41
Watch 36:20
PBS Books
Library of Congress Reading Road Trip - EP 103 Ohio
merican Stories: A Reading Road Trip. Our next stop…the Buckeye State!
Episode: S2025 E59 | 36:20
Watch 44:23
PBS Books
Caregiving Author Talk with Emma Heming Willis
Join PBS Books for an inspiring conversation with author Emma Heming Willis
Episode: S2025 E57 | 44:23
Watch 52:42
PBS Books
Readers Club | Ep. 209: Silvia Moreno-Garcia | The Bewitching and Mexican Gothic
PBS Books Readers Club welcomes award winning author Silvia Moreno-Garcia to discuss her new book.
Episode: S2025 E56 | 52:42
Watch 34:06
PBS Books
Library of Congress American Stories Ep 102- A Reading Road Trip State: Georgia
Join PBS Books, the Library of Congress, & the affiliated Centers for a Reading Road Trip - Georgia!
Episode: S2025 E55 | 34:06