PBS Books

Library of Congress American Stories Reading Road Trip - Wyoming

Season 2025 Episode 61 | 36m 20s

Join PBS Books and the Library of Congress as we wxplore Western literature and Wyoming lore and its influence on writers across America. From the rugged landscapes that inspired Ernest Hemingway as he finished Death in the Afternoon, to the birth of the Western genre in Owen Wister’s The Virginian, Wyoming has shaped the imagination of generations.

Aired: 10/20/25
Extras
Watch 11:39
PBS Books
2025 Detroit Festival of Books Interview at the Eastern Market - Shonda Buchanan
PBS Books is thrilled to partner with CAAM to present the 2025 Detroit Festival of Books
Episode: S2025 E50 | 11:39
Watch 56:55
PBS Books
2025 Detroit Festival of Books Lecture at the Detroit Public Library - The AstroTwins
PBS Books is thrilled to partner with CAAM to present the 2025 Detroit Festival of Books lectures
Episode: S2025 E47 | 56:55
Watch 1:02:13
PBS Books
2025 Detroit Festival of Books Lecture at the Detroit Public Library - Mark Crilley
PBS Books is thrilled to partner with CAAM to present the 2025 Detroit Festival of Books lectures
Episode: S2025 E49 | 1:02:13
Watch 10:26
PBS Books
2025 Detroit Festival of Books Interview - Jamie DeKelaita
PBS Books is thrilled to partner with CAAM to present the 2025 Detroit Festival of Books
Episode: S2025 E38 | 10:26
Watch 9:06
PBS Books
2025 Detroit Festival of Books Interview - Ryan Place
PBS Books is thrilled to partner with CAAM to present the 2025 Detroit Festival of Books
Episode: S2025 E36 | 9:06
Watch 26:03
PBS Books
2025 Detroit Festival of Books Interview - Curtis Chin
PBS Books is thrilled to partner with CAAM to present the 2025 Detroit Festival of Books
Episode: S2025 E35 | 26:03
Watch 19:43
PBS Books
2025 Detroit Festival of Books Interview - The AstroTwins
PBS Books is thrilled to partner with CAAM to present the 2025 Detroit Festival of Books
Episode: S2025 E37 | 19:43
Watch 29:23
PBS Books
2025 Detroit Festival of Books Interview -Esoteric & Occult Antiquarian Books
PBS Books is thrilled to partner with CAAM to present the 2025 Detroit Festival of Books
Episode: S2025 E46 | 29:23
Watch 5:04
PBS Books
2025 Detroit Festival of Books Interview - John King Used & Rare Books
PBS Books is thrilled to partner with CAAM to present the 2025 Detroit Festival of Books
Episode: S2025 E45 | 5:04
Watch 33:37
PBS Books
Gary Graff: 501 Essential Albums of the ‘80s
Author Gary Graff joins host Fred Nahhat to discuss his book, 501 Essential Albums of the '80s
Episode: S2025 E31 | 33:37
Watch 52:44
PBS Books
Wed Oct 29 2025 | Readers Club | Ep. 210: Richard Osman | Thursday Murder Club
PBS Books Readers Club welcomes celebrity writer Richard Osman to discuss his best-selling novel
Episode: S2025 E60 | 52:44
Watch 51:41
PBS Books
Michael McAfee’s keynote address to the Detroit Future City Annual Forum
Dr. Michael McAfee, President & CEO of PolicyLink for a powerful keynote on Detroit
Episode: S2025 E58 | 51:41
Watch 36:20
PBS Books
Library of Congress Reading Road Trip - EP 103 Ohio
merican Stories: A Reading Road Trip. Our next stop…the Buckeye State!
Episode: S2025 E59 | 36:20
Watch 44:23
PBS Books
Caregiving Author Talk with Emma Heming Willis
Join PBS Books for an inspiring conversation with author Emma Heming Willis
Episode: S2025 E57 | 44:23
Watch 52:42
PBS Books
Readers Club | Ep. 209: Silvia Moreno-Garcia | The Bewitching and Mexican Gothic
PBS Books Readers Club welcomes award winning author Silvia Moreno-Garcia to discuss her new book.
Episode: S2025 E56 | 52:42
Watch 34:06
PBS Books
Library of Congress American Stories Ep 102- A Reading Road Trip State: Georgia
Join PBS Books, the Library of Congress, & the affiliated Centers for a Reading Road Trip - Georgia!
Episode: S2025 E55 | 34:06
Watch 33:09
PBS Books
Library of Congress Reading Road Trip- EP 101 Rhode Island
Join PBS Books, the Library of Congress, & the affiliated Centers for Reading Road Trip Phode Island
Episode: S2025 E54 | 33:09
Watch 59:30
PBS Books
Readers Club | Ep. 208: Helen Fielding | Bridget Jones's Diary
PBS Books Readers Club welcomes beloved British author Helen Fielding to discuss her iconic novel
Episode: S2025 E53 | 59:30
Watch 49:03
PBS Books
Readers Club | Ep. 207: Lessons in Chemistry | Bonnie Garmus
PBS Books Readers Club welcomes international best-selling author Bonnie Garmus to discuss her novel
Episode: S2025 E52 | 49:03
Watch 11:39
PBS Books
2025 Detroit Festival of Books Interview at the Eastern Market - Shonda Buchanan
PBS Books is thrilled to partner with CAAM to present the 2025 Detroit Festival of Books
Episode: S2025 E50 | 11:39