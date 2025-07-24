2025 Detroit Festival of Books Interview -Esoteric & Occult Antiquarian Books

Extras
PBS Books is thrilled to partner with CAAM to present the 2025 Detroit Festival of Books
PBS Books is thrilled to partner with CAAM to present the 2025 Detroit Festival of Books
PBS Books is thrilled to partner with CAAM to present the 2025 Detroit Festival of Books
PBS Books is thrilled to partner with CAAM to present the 2025 Detroit Festival of Books
PBS Books is thrilled to partner with CAAM to present the 2025 Detroit Festival of Books
PBS Books is thrilled to partner with CAAM to present the 2025 Detroit Festival of Books lectures
Author Gary Graff joins host Fred Nahhat to discuss his book, 501 Essential Albums of the '80s
From Pulitzer Prize-winning author Elizabeth Strout discusses Tell Me Everything
Kwame Alexander comes to The Wright to discuss his newest book
Attorneys General across the United States discuss the future of Artificial Intelligence policy
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
PBS Books Season 2025
-
PBS Books Programming 2024
-
Library of Congress National Book Festival 2023
-
Library of Congress National Book Festival 2022
-
PBS Books Season 2021
-
PBS Books Season 2018
-
PBS Books Season 2017
-
PBS Books Season 2016
-
PBS Books Season 2015
-
PBS Books Season 2014
PBS Books is thrilled to partner with CAAM to present the 2025 Detroit Festival of Books
PBS Books is thrilled to partner with CAAM to present the 2025 Detroit Festival of Books lectures
PBS Books is thrilled to partner with CAAM to present the 2025 Detroit Festival of Books
PBS Books is thrilled to partner with CAAM to present the 2025 Detroit Festival of Books
PBS Books is thrilled to partner with CAAM to present the 2025 Detroit Festival of Books
PBS Books is thrilled to partner with CAAM to present the 2025 Detroit Festival of Books
PBS Books is thrilled to partner with CAAM to present the 2025 Detroit Festival of Books
PBS Books is thrilled to partner with CAAM to present the 2025 Detroit Festival of Books
PBS Books is thrilled to partner with CAAM to present the 2025 Detroit Festival of Books
PBS Books is thrilled to partner with CAAM to present the 2025 Detroit Festival of Books