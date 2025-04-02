100 WVIA Way
PBS Books

National Library Week | A Conversation with ALA President Cindy Hohl Short

Season 2025 Episode 21 | 22m 34s

Join PBS Books for a special celebration of National Library Week (April 6-12) as we explore the enduring impact of public libraries in our communities. In anticipation of the Independent Lens documentary Free for All: Inside the Public Library (premiering April 29 on PBS and the PBS App), host Heather-Marie Montilla sits down with Cindy Hohl, President of the American Library Association

Aired: 04/08/25
Watch 53:29
PBS Books
Readers Club | Ep. 203: The Women by Kristin Hannah
PBS Books Readers Club welcomes international best-selling author, Kristin Hannah to discuss novel.
Episode: S2025 E19 | 53:29
Watch 41:23
PBS Books
PBS Books Author Talk: A Conversation with Juhea Kim & the Ballerina Book Club
Join PBS Books for a captivating Author Talk featuring Juhea Kim, acclaimed author of City of Night
Episode: S2025 E20 | 41:23
Watch 55:29
PBS Books
PBS Books Readers Club | Ep. 202: Good Dirt & Black Cake | Charmaine Wilkerson
PBS Books Readers Club is delighted to welcome critically acclaimed author Charmaine Wilkerson
Episode: S2025 E18 | 55:29
Watch 10:09
PBS Books
AGA Sizzle - Exploring AI with the Attorneys General
Americans are increasingly subjected to and affected by the impacts of Artificial Intelligence (AI).
Episode: S2025 E16 | 10:09
Watch 29:38
PBS Books
Author Interview with ASALH (Slavery after Slavery)
A powerful & thought-provoking conversation with Dr. Mary Frances Berry
Episode: S2025 E17 | 29:38
Watch 25:59
PBS Books
Magic of Masterpiece | All Creatures Great and Small | Filmmaker Talk with Melissa Gallant
Heather Marie Montilla , the National Director for PBS Books interviews Melissa Gallant
Episode: S2025 E15 | 25:59
Watch 5:11
PBS Books
Seeking Common Ground: Artificial Intelligence with Attorney General Marty Jackley
Attorneys General across the United States discuss the future of Artificial Intelligence policy
Episode: S2025 E9 | 5:11
Watch 4:49
PBS Books
Seeking Common Ground: Artificial Intelligence with Attorney Genera Michelle Henry
Attorneys General across the United States discuss the future of Artificial Intelligence policy
Episode: S2025 E8 | 4:49
Watch 7:27
PBS Books
Seeking Common Ground: Artificial Intelligence with Attorney General Anthony Brown
Attorneys General across the United States discuss the future of Artificial Intelligence policy
Episode: S2025 E7 | 7:27
Watch 59:36
PBS Books
The Wright Conversations featuring LaTosha Brown
LaTosha Brown, co-founder of the Black Voters Matter Fund, delivers a powerful keynote address.
Episode: S2025 E14 | 59:36