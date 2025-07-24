100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
STAND WITH WVIA: Federal Funding Is Cut, Click Here To Support Our Essential Services Now.
PBS Books

2025 Detroit Festival of Books Interview - Jean Alicia Elster

Season 2025 Episode 39 | 10m 13s

PBS Books is thrilled to partner with Center for Asian American Media (CAAM) to present the 2025 Detroit Festival of Books at the historic Eastern Market. Jean Alicia Elster is a former attorney and acclaimed author of intergenerational stories that center Black families, history, and resilience. Her work has received multiple honors and has been featured in national outlets.

Aired: 07/23/25
Extras
Watch 19:43
PBS Books
2025 Detroit Festival of Books Interview - The AstroTwins
PBS Books is thrilled to partner with CAAM to present the 2025 Detroit Festival of Books
Episode: S2025 E37 | 19:43
Watch 9:06
PBS Books
2025 Detroit Festival of Books Interview - Ryan Place
PBS Books is thrilled to partner with CAAM to present the 2025 Detroit Festival of Books
Episode: S2025 E36 | 9:06
Watch 26:03
PBS Books
2025 Detroit Festival of Books Interview - Curtis Chin
PBS Books is thrilled to partner with CAAM to present the 2025 Detroit Festival of Books
Episode: S2025 E35 | 26:03
Watch 10:26
PBS Books
2025 Detroit Festival of Books Interview - Jamie DeKelaita
PBS Books is thrilled to partner with CAAM to present the 2025 Detroit Festival of Books
Episode: S2025 E38 | 10:26
Watch 29:23
PBS Books
2025 Detroit Festival of Books Interview -Esoteric & Occult Antiquarian Books
PBS Books is thrilled to partner with CAAM to present the 2025 Detroit Festival of Books
Episode: S2025 E46 | 29:23
Watch 5:04
PBS Books
2025 Detroit Festival of Books Interview - John King Used & Rare Books
PBS Books is thrilled to partner with CAAM to present the 2025 Detroit Festival of Books
Episode: S2025 E45 | 5:04
Watch 56:55
PBS Books
2025 Detroit Festival of Books Lecture at the Detroit Public Library - The AstroTwins
PBS Books is thrilled to partner with CAAM to present the 2025 Detroit Festival of Books lectures
Episode: S2025 E47 | 56:55
Watch 33:37
PBS Books
Gary Graff: 501 Essential Albums of the ‘80s
Author Gary Graff joins host Fred Nahhat to discuss his book, 501 Essential Albums of the '80s
Episode: S2025 E31 | 33:37
Watch 32:55
PBS Books
Author Talk | Tell Me Everything by Elizabeth Strout
From Pulitzer Prize-winning author Elizabeth Strout discusses Tell Me Everything
Episode: S2025 E25 | 32:55
Watch 10:12
PBS Books
The Wright Conversations: Kwame Alexander
Kwame Alexander comes to The Wright to discuss his newest book
Episode: S2025 E24 | 10:12
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • PBS Books Season 2025
  • PBS Books Programming 2024
  • Library of Congress National Book Festival 2023
  • Library of Congress National Book Festival 2022
  • PBS Books Season 2021
  • PBS Books Season 2018
  • PBS Books Season 2017
  • PBS Books Season 2016
  • PBS Books Season 2015
  • PBS Books Season 2014
Watch 10:26
PBS Books
2025 Detroit Festival of Books Interview - Jamie DeKelaita
PBS Books is thrilled to partner with CAAM to present the 2025 Detroit Festival of Books
Episode: S2025 E38 | 10:26
Watch 15:13
PBS Books
2025 Detroit Festival of Books Interview - Mark Crilley
PBS Books is thrilled to partner with CAAM to present the 2025 Detroit Festival of Books
Episode: S2025 E41 | 15:13
Watch 8:52
PBS Books
2025 Detroit Festival of Books Interview - Jennifer Rupp
PBS Books is thrilled to partner with CAAM to present the 2025 Detroit Festival of Books
Episode: S2025 E40 | 8:52
Watch 8:30
PBS Books
2025 Detroit Festival of Books Interview - Tony T. Money
PBS Books is thrilled to partner with CAAM to present the 2025 Detroit Festival of Books
Episode: S2025 E43 | 8:30
Watch 23:28
PBS Books
2025 Detroit Festival of Books Interview - M.J. Kuhn
PBS Books is thrilled to partner with CAAM to present the 2025 Detroit Festival of Books
Episode: S2025 E42 | 23:28
Watch 9:06
PBS Books
2025 Detroit Festival of Books Interview - Ryan Place
PBS Books is thrilled to partner with CAAM to present the 2025 Detroit Festival of Books
Episode: S2025 E36 | 9:06
Watch 19:55
PBS Books
2025 Detroit Festival of Books Interview - Melina Hammer
PBS Books is thrilled to partner with CAAM to present the 2025 Detroit Festival of Books
Episode: S2025 E44 | 19:55
Watch 26:03
PBS Books
2025 Detroit Festival of Books Interview - Curtis Chin
PBS Books is thrilled to partner with CAAM to present the 2025 Detroit Festival of Books
Episode: S2025 E35 | 26:03
Watch 19:43
PBS Books
2025 Detroit Festival of Books Interview - The AstroTwins
PBS Books is thrilled to partner with CAAM to present the 2025 Detroit Festival of Books
Episode: S2025 E37 | 19:43
Watch 29:23
PBS Books
2025 Detroit Festival of Books Interview -Esoteric & Occult Antiquarian Books
PBS Books is thrilled to partner with CAAM to present the 2025 Detroit Festival of Books
Episode: S2025 E46 | 29:23