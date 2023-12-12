100 WVIA Way
The Burren: Heart of Stone

Song of our Ancestors

Season 1 Episode 102 | 50m 52s

In the countryside of County Clare, Ireland, is the Burren, a mysterious place unlike anywhere else, with deep caves, a stony landscape, and ancient dolmens, ring forts, and castles. The two-part documentary series The Burren: Heart of Stone, narrated by award-winning Irish actor Brendan Gleeson, unveils the secrets hidden in the stones of this dramatic wind-swept countryside.

Aired: 02/28/22
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
The Burren: Heart of Stone
Symphony of Life
The two-part documentary series unveils the secrets hidden in the stones of the Burren.
Episode: S1 E101 | 51:06
The Burren: Heart of Stone
Symphony of Life
The two-part documentary series unveils the secrets hidden in the stones of the Burren.
Episode: S1 E101 | 51:06