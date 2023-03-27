100 WVIA Way
Caring for Mom & Dad

Caring for Mom & Dad

Season 1 Episode 1 | 54m 20s

Examine an unprecedented demographic shift — the 75 million baby boomers now entering their retirement years — and the problems in caring for this aging population when they can no longer care for themselves.

Aired: 05/05/15 | Expires: 12/31/69
Extras
Watch 1:59
Caring for Mom & Dad
Carissa: Make Them Proud
Carissa talks about how her grandmother's declining health has changed their relationship.
Clip: 1:59
Watch 1:35
Caring for Mom & Dad
Shanna: Family is Family
Meet Shanna, whose mother was diagnosed with Alzheimer's and father with prostate cancer.
Clip: 1:35
Watch 3:45
Caring for Mom & Dad
Patricia Mulvey & Debbie Ratner: Geriatric Care Managers
Geriatric care managers can ease some of the challenges of caregiving.
Clip: 3:45
Watch 5:43
Caring for Mom & Dad
Ai-jen Poo & Sarita Gupta: Caring Across Generations
Ai-jen Poo and Sarita Gupta, co-directors of Caring Across Generations.
Clip: 5:43
Watch 4:15
Caring for Mom & Dad
Emory’s Workplace: More Support, Better Employees
Hear from Emory University employees about support for working caregivers.
Clip: 4:15
Watch 1:03
Caring for Mom & Dad
Laney: Her Wingwoman
Meet Laney, whose grandmother has developed dementia and lives in a nursing home.
Clip: 1:03
Watch 3:25
Caring for Mom & Dad
Dan Reingold: Tips for Caregivers
Dan Reingold, President and CEO of Hebrew Home at Riverdale.
Clip: 3:25
Watch 0:59
Caring for Mom & Dad
Jake & Sam: She’s the Oldest Person I Know
Meet Jake and Sam, whose grandmother is over a hundred years of age.
Clip: 0:59
Watch 2:18
Caring for Mom & Dad
Nicole: Overnight Solutions
Explore the benefits of overnight care for working caregivers.
Clip: 2:18
Watch 2:44
Caring for Mom & Dad
Technology: A Caregiver's Ally
Technology-based solutions and resources can help caregivers.
Clip: 2:44