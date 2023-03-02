100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sign In
PBS Passport
The Chalet

Episode 4

Season 1 Episode 4 | 48m 49s

Phillippe and Olivier set off to find help. Sebastien pleads his innocence.

Aired: 03/29/23
Extras
Watch 58:46
The Chalet
Episode 6
It’s clear who the killers were, but who are they now?
Episode: S1 E6 | 58:46
Watch 54:25
The Chalet
Episode 5
At last, the connection between the Chalet’s guests and the missing Rodiers is revealed.
Episode: S1 E5 | 54:25
Watch 53:54
The Chalet
Episode 2
Julien gets attacked, while his father starts an affair with the local bartender.
Episode: S1 E2 | 53:54
Watch 47:37
The Chalet
Episode 1
In 1997, a family moves to a remote French village to start a new life.
Episode: S1 E1 | 47:37
Watch 1:02:44
The Chalet
Episode 3
Laurent's injury worsens and three men get locked in a freezer.
Episode: S1 E3 | 1:02:44
Latest Episodes
Watch 53:54
The Chalet
Episode 2
Julien gets attacked, while his father starts an affair with the local bartender.
Episode: S1 E2 | 53:54
Watch 47:37
The Chalet
Episode 1
In 1997, a family moves to a remote French village to start a new life.
Episode: S1 E1 | 47:37
Watch 1:02:44
The Chalet
Episode 3
Laurent's injury worsens and three men get locked in a freezer.
Episode: S1 E3 | 1:02:44
Watch 58:46
The Chalet
Episode 6
It’s clear who the killers were, but who are they now?
Episode: S1 E6 | 58:46
Watch 54:25
The Chalet
Episode 5
At last, the connection between the Chalet’s guests and the missing Rodiers is revealed.
Episode: S1 E5 | 54:25