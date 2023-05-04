100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Coronation of King Charles III

The Coronation: A Day to Remember

Season 2023 Episode 1 | 1hr 28m 04s

Join Kirsty Young for a look back at a remarkable Coronation Day and the historic coronation of King Charles III. The program will feature highlights from the ceremony at Westminster Abbey, the Coronation Procession, the famous Buckingham Palace balcony appearance and more.

Aired: 05/02/23 | Expires: 06/05/23
Extras
Watch 2:04:22
The Coronation of King Charles III
The Coronation Concert
Showcasing the United Kingdom's diverse cultural heritage in music, theatre and dance.
Episode: S2023 E4 | 2:04:22
Watch 58:14
The Coronation of King Charles III
Sing for the King
Learn about the choir performing on Windsor Castle grounds the day after the Coronation.
Episode: S2023 E3 | 58:14
Watch 59:45
The Coronation of King Charles III
Charles R: The Making of a Monarch
A look at the life of King Charles III over the past 74 years as Prince of Wales.
Episode: S2023 E2 | 59:45
Latest Episodes
Watch 2:04:22
The Coronation of King Charles III
The Coronation Concert
Showcasing the United Kingdom's diverse cultural heritage in music, theatre and dance.
Episode: S2023 E4 | 2:04:22
Watch 58:14
The Coronation of King Charles III
Sing for the King
Learn about the choir performing on Windsor Castle grounds the day after the Coronation.
Episode: S2023 E3 | 58:14
Watch 59:45
The Coronation of King Charles III
Charles R: The Making of a Monarch
A look at the life of King Charles III over the past 74 years as Prince of Wales.
Episode: S2023 E2 | 59:45