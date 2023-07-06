Daniel Plays Ball/O Builds a Tower

Extras
Daniel visits his friend Juan Carlos in a new neighborhood.
A new family is moving into the Neighborhood of Make-Believe!
Ride along to school with Daniel, Katerina, Prince Wednesday and O the Owl!
After a long day, Daniel and the kids sing a quiet lullaby for Baby Margaret.
Daniel and Max learn how to ask./O the Owl is worried about joining his friends.
Kids play at a playground where everyone can play!
Katerina stops to appreciate the bell on her scooter.
Kids ride their bikes in the park.
A song about doing something to show you care when you see something that isn't fair.
A song about stopping to appreciate things.
Daniel finds many surprises on his walk./Daniel gives his neighbors a surprise!
Daniel learns friends like different things./Jodi learns others like to play differently.
Miss Elaina wants a bandage that’s just right. / Chrissie and her friends make a ramp.
The Neighborhood celebrates Dr. Anna and Baker Aker’s wedding!
Daniel is unsure about a new babysitter. / O the Owl is unsure about a sleepover.
Daniel is feeling a little nervous for his first trip to the hospital.
Daniel's class meets a substitute teacher named Mr. Malik and learns different can be fun.
Daniel visits Dr. Plat, his new dentist. / Daniel gets his first haircut.
There are times to be silly and times to be calm.