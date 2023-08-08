Extras
Now involved in a new murder case, Dicte wants her job as a reporter back.
Dicte’s grief compels her to investigate the case of a missing mother.
The police suspect the murders were mercy killings. Rose must make a pivotal choice.
Rose starts a new job. Dicte must get used to investigating without Wagner.
Negotiations with the kidnappers continue. Dicte’s last chance is her biological father.
On assignment in Lebanon, only days after his wedding to Dicte, Bo is taken hostage.
Dicte is devastated by Bo’s betrayal. Police investigate a heist at an amusement park.
Dicte learns her father lied to her, but she isn’t sure who to believe.
Dicte suspects the robbery is tied to a gambling addict and goes undercover in a casino.
Rose’s life changes, Nina takes action, and Dicte goes after Maj’s stalker.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Dicte Season 3
-
Dicte Season 2
-
Dicte Season 1
On assignment in Lebanon, only days after his wedding to Dicte, Bo is taken hostage.
Now involved in a new murder case, Dicte wants her job as a reporter back.
Dicte’s grief compels her to investigate the case of a missing mother.
The police suspect the murders were mercy killings. Rose must make a pivotal choice.
Rose starts a new job. Dicte must get used to investigating without Wagner.
Negotiations with the kidnappers continue. Dicte’s last chance is her biological father.
Dicte is devastated by Bo’s betrayal. Police investigate a heist at an amusement park.
Dicte learns her father lied to her, but she isn’t sure who to believe.
Dicte suspects the robbery is tied to a gambling addict and goes undercover in a casino.
Rose’s life changes, Nina takes action, and Dicte goes after Maj’s stalker.