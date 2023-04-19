In A Different Key

Extras
How life turned out for the first child diagnosed with autism, and what acceptance means.
An autistic man’s community sets an all too rare example of acceptance.
Jonah Lutz is an autistic man with profound challenges, and society tends to look away.
In the United States, getting an autism diagnosis can be difficult for children of color.
Amy Gravino shares painful memories of bullying she endured for being different.
The workplace is a challenging environment for many people on the spectrum.
A trip to a cat shelter takes an unexpected turn for Mickey and his mother.
Autistic people across the spectrum discuss what it’s like to be autistic.