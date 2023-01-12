Extras
As the Empire is constantly under attack, Maria Theresa’s reputation is weakening.
Maria Theresa is forbidden from marrying her beloved and thus reigning as Empress.
Now in power, Maria Theresa must earn respect within the court and in Europe.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
The Empress at War
-
The Empress Season 1
As the Empire is constantly under attack, Maria Theresa’s reputation is weakening.
Maria Theresa is forbidden from marrying her beloved and thus reigning as Empress.
Now in power, Maria Theresa must earn respect within the court and in Europe.