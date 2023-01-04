100 WVIA Way
Europe's New Wild

Return of the Titans

Season 1 Episode 2 | 48m 30s

In Europe’s Carpathian mountains, the introduction of Bison is helping numerous other species to thrive, while just beyond this mountainous region, Gray Wolves are staging an astonishing return.

Aired: 02/09/21 | Expires: 03/10/21
Extras
Watch 2:05
Europe's New Wild
How Reindeer Have Used Frozen Rivers for Migration
Using frozen rivers for thousands of years, reindeer are facing extreme dangers now.
Clip: S1 E3 | 2:05
Watch 3:23
Europe's New Wild
The Arctic Fox
Three litters of Arctic fox pups are released into the wild.
Clip: S1 E3 | 3:23
Watch 2:29
Europe's New Wild
An Abandoned Baby Reindeer
Born just a few days too soon, a baby reindeer is abandoned by his mother.
Clip: S1 E3 | 2:29
Watch 48:29
Europe's New Wild
The Land of the Snow and Ice
Native Sami people and modern conservationists team up to save age-old reindeer migration.
Episode: S1 E3 | 48:29
Watch 0:30
Europe's New Wild
Episode 3 Preview | The Land of the Snow and Ice
Native Sami people and modern conservationists team up to save age-old reindeer migration.
Preview: S1 E3 | 0:30
Watch 48:29
Europe's New Wild
Europe's Amazon
The Danube delta is a treasure trove of biodiversity.
Episode: S1 E4 | 48:29
Watch 2:50
Europe's New Wild
The Delta's Pelican Colony
Meet the Delta’s largest pelican colony, made up of more than 18,500 birds.
Clip: S1 E4 | 2:50
Watch 0:30
Europe's New Wild
Episode 4 Preview | Europe's Amazon
The Danube is the largest preserved wetland on the continent.
Preview: S1 E4 | 0:30
Watch 2:45
Europe's New Wild
Ermakov Island
With dikes removed, Ermakov Island comes back to life.
Clip: S1 E4 | 2:45
Watch 2:33
Europe's New Wild
The Danube Delta’s Fen Raft Spider
Meet the fen raft spider, which can stay underwater for up to 30 minutes.
Clip: S1 E4 | 2:33
Latest Episodes
