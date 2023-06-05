100 WVIA Way
Far From the Madding Crowd

Part One

Season 1 Episode 1 | 1hr 43m 09s

Bathsheba Everdene is a beautiful and proud woman with a fiercely independent spirit. Uncertain of her future but unwilling to sacrifice her freedom, young Bathsheba rejects the proposal of dependable Gabriel Oak, only to become his employer after a cruel twist of fate. Gabriel can only watch as Bathsheba flirts with Mr. Boldwood, unleashing a passionate obsession inside him.

Aired: 06/04/23
