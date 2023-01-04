100 WVIA Way
Film School Shorts

Yeah Kowalski!

Season 5 Episode 16 | 10m 50s

Coming of age is a drag when delayed development gets in the way of romance. Kowalski discovers a creative solution. Directed by Evan Roberts.

Aired: 06/04/18
Film School Shorts is made possible by a grant from Maurice Kanbar, celebrating the vitality and power of the moving image, and by the members of KQED.
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Season 6
  • Film School Shorts Season Five
  • Film School Shorts 400s
  • Film School Shorts 300s
  • Film School Shorts 200s
  • Film School Shorts 100s
Watch 26:41
Film School Shorts
Missing Pieces
Even across oceans and death we never forget the ones we love.
Episode: S6 E610 | 26:41
Watch 26:05
Film School Shorts
Beyond Her Years
Three young women confront prejudice and predation while navigating the adult world.
Episode: S6 E609 | 26:05
Watch 21:04
Film School Shorts
Finding Home
Family is found in unlikely places in these two short films.
Episode: S6 E608 | 21:04
Watch 26:41
Film School Shorts
Woman's Best Friend
Two women must choose between their beloved dogs and their futures.
Episode: S6 E607 | 26:41
Watch 26:41
Film School Shorts
Hard Times
No one said life was easy. Two short films look at life as an outsider.
Episode: S6 E606 | 26:41
Watch 26:41
Film School Shorts
Anxiety Ridden
Anxiety plagues the protagonists in three short films by student filmmakers.
Episode: S6 E605 | 26:41
Watch 26:41
Film School Shorts
A Dark Place
Life on the streets is unpredictable and filled with tough choices in these short films.
Episode: S6 E604 | 26:41
Watch 24:29
Film School Shorts
Surreal Life
A surreal mash-up of shorts with reincarnation, boy bands, a frog dance party, and more.
Episode: S6 E603 | 24:29
Watch 14:15
Film School Shorts
Women on the Verge
Two stories of love. Love for boys and a love for eggs.
Episode: S6 E602 | 14:15
Watch 26:00
Film School Shorts
Night Shifts
Two short films explore what it takes to keep the peace on the night shift.
Episode: S6 E601 | 26:00