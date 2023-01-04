Yeah Kowalski!

Extras
A woman attempts to overcome her severe anxiety.
An undocumented, single mother risks her freedom in order to support her daughter.
A daughter's abusive father is released from prison.
An animated noir film that follows a mysterious mission through Oakland.
A boy grows up in fear of a boomerang that never came back in this animated classic.
A woman is obsessed with eggs and winning "Best Dish" at the annual Blue Briar Fair.
A young girl on the brink of adolescence makes a discovery at the corner store.
A teenage girl with cerebral palsy is caught breaking the rules for her crush.
An unflinching look at family, sacrifice, and the lengths we will go for those we love.
Frogs have a dance party with their swamp pals in this cute animated short.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Season 6
-
Film School Shorts Season Five
-
Film School Shorts 400s
-
Film School Shorts 300s
-
Film School Shorts 200s
-
Film School Shorts 100s
Even across oceans and death we never forget the ones we love.
Three young women confront prejudice and predation while navigating the adult world.
Family is found in unlikely places in these two short films.
Two women must choose between their beloved dogs and their futures.
No one said life was easy. Two short films look at life as an outsider.
Anxiety plagues the protagonists in three short films by student filmmakers.
Life on the streets is unpredictable and filled with tough choices in these short films.
A surreal mash-up of shorts with reincarnation, boy bands, a frog dance party, and more.
Two stories of love. Love for boys and a love for eggs.
Two short films explore what it takes to keep the peace on the night shift.