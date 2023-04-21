100 WVIA Way
The Good Stuff

How Hackers are Making the World Safer

Season 2016 Episode 8 | 10m 18s

Is hacking good or bad? Can hackers make us safer? We talk to two good hackers who find the flaws in our products before the bad guys do.

Aired: 09/14/16
Watch 18:18
The Good Stuff
How Hard is it to Run a Marathon?
At the start of last year, Craig decided to run a marathon.
Episode: S2016 E21 | 18:18
Watch 6:05
The Good Stuff
Will Bananas be Wiped Out By Disease?
Bananas all over the world are at risk! What can we do to save them?
Episode: S2016 E19 | 6:05
Watch 12:48
The Good Stuff
What Does it Take to be a Professional Wrestler?
Carl Wilson has been a freelance professional wrestler for over a decade.
Episode: S2016 E25 | 12:48
Watch 8:10
The Good Stuff
Why Does Charles Trippy Put His Life on the Internet?
Charles Trippy has been uploading his life to youtube every day for 7 years.
Episode: S2016 E15 | 8:10
Watch 8:55
The Good Stuff
What the Heck is Dark Matter?
85% of the mass of our universe is made up of dark matter.
Episode: S2016 E23 | 8:55
Watch 8:32
The Good Stuff
The Secret Life and Art of Henry Darger
Henry Darger is one of the most famous outsider artists in the world.
Episode: S2016 E29 | 8:32
Watch 11:34
The Good Stuff
Visiting Area 51
Area 51 might be the most well-known top secret military base in the world.
Episode: S2016 E9 | 11:34
Watch 9:52
The Good Stuff
Earthships: Living Off The Grid
An Earthship is a fully renewable, carbon-neutral home.
Episode: S2016 E20 | 9:52
Watch 12:00
The Good Stuff
Is Nuclear Power Good Or Bad?
We used to think nuclear power would solve all of our energy problems.
Episode: S2016 E6 | 12:00
Watch 8:56
The Good Stuff
Why We Need a Revolution In Energy Storage
To start using renewable fuels, we're going to need a revolution in energy storage.
Episode: S2016 E17 | 8:56
