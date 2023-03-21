Extras
"Méiguì méiguì wǒ ài nǐ" is a song in Mandarin composed by Chen Gexin.
Composed by Hiao-Tsiun Ma and played by his son, Yo-Yo Ma.
Reflections on creating the textured musical score for “Harbor from the Holocaust."
Hear the story of nearly 20,000 Jewish refugees who fled Nazi-occupied Europe to Shanghai.
Professor Emeritus Irene Eber was an early advisor to the documentary.
Explore how his boyhood in Shanghai inspired now-hollywood producer Mike Medavoy.
Tina Johnson and Michele Heryford share brief historical highlights of Shanghai.
Heather Klein created a one-woman operatic program to honor her grandmother Rosa Ginsberg.
Bert Reiner’s middle-class family was forced to abandon life in Germany for Shanghai.