Harbor from the Holocaust

Season 1 Episode 1 | 56m 05s

Harbor from the Holocaust is the story of nearly 20,000 Jewish refugees fleeing Nazi-occupied Europe during World War II, to the Chinese port city of Shanghai. Explore the extraordinary relationship of these Jews and their adopted city of Shanghai, even through the bitter years of Japanese occupation 1937-1945 and the Chinese civil war that followed.

Watch 2:22
Harbor from the Holocaust
"Rose, Rose, I Love You"
"Méiguì méiguì wǒ ài nǐ" is a song in Mandarin composed by Chen Gexin.
Clip: S1 E1 | 2:22
Watch 5:20
Harbor from the Holocaust
"Poéme for Cello and Orchestra"
Composed by Hiao-Tsiun Ma and played by his son, Yo-Yo Ma.
Clip: S1 E1 | 5:20
Watch 4:28
Harbor from the Holocaust
Behind the Music
Reflections on creating the textured musical score for “Harbor from the Holocaust."
Clip: S1 E1 | 4:28
Watch 0:30
Harbor from the Holocaust
Trailer
Hear the story of nearly 20,000 Jewish refugees who fled Nazi-occupied Europe to Shanghai.
Preview: S1 E1 | 0:30
Watch 18:36
Harbor from the Holocaust
Professor Emeritus Irene Eber
Professor Emeritus Irene Eber was an early advisor to the documentary.
Clip: S1 E1 | 18:36
Watch 2:58
Harbor from the Holocaust
Mike Medavoy: Shanghailander & Hollywood Producer
Explore how his boyhood in Shanghai inspired now-hollywood producer Mike Medavoy.
Clip: S1 E1 | 2:58
Watch 5:33
Harbor from the Holocaust
An Accidental Haven - Shanghai Timeline
Tina Johnson and Michele Heryford share brief historical highlights of Shanghai.
Clip: S1 E1 | 5:33
Watch 2:39
Harbor from the Holocaust
Songs For Her Shanghailander Grandmother
Heather Klein created a one-woman operatic program to honor her grandmother Rosa Ginsberg.
Clip: S1 E1 | 2:39
Watch 3:16
Harbor from the Holocaust
Bert Reiner: Shanghai Survivor & Cabbage Patch Doll Engineer
Bert Reiner’s middle-class family was forced to abandon life in Germany for Shanghai.
Clip: S1 E1 | 3:16