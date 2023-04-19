Holy Silence

Extras
The Vatican negotiated a treaty with Nazi Germany aimed at protecting the Catholic Church.
Myron Taylor visits the Vatican to persuade Pope Pius XII to speak against Nazi Germany.
Franklin D. Roosevelt recognized the political benefits of winning over Catholic voters.
Pope Pius XII continued his position of silence as news emerged of mass murder of Jews.
In 1938, John LaFarge drafted a papal encyclical that would denounce anti-Semitism.