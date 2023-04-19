100 WVIA Way
Holy Silence

Holy Silence

Season 1 Episode 1 | 55m 34s

Take a fresh look at a topic that has sparked controversy for decades. During the years leading up to WWII, what was the Vatican's reaction to the rise of Adolf Hitler and Nazi Germany? After the war began, how did the pope respond to the horrors of the Holocaust? In telling that story, "Holy Silence" focuses on American officials who worked behind the scenes to influence the Vatican's actions.

Watch 2:17
Holy Silence
Hitler Comes to Power
The Vatican negotiated a treaty with Nazi Germany aimed at protecting the Catholic Church.
Clip: S1 E1 | 2:17
Watch 1:53
Holy Silence
Roosevelt's Envoy to the Vatican
Myron Taylor visits the Vatican to persuade Pope Pius XII to speak against Nazi Germany.
Clip: S1 E1 | 1:53
Watch 2:14
Holy Silence
Catholics in America
Franklin D. Roosevelt recognized the political benefits of winning over Catholic voters.
Clip: S1 E1 | 2:14
Watch 2:02
Holy Silence
Evidence of the Holocaust
Pope Pius XII continued his position of silence as news emerged of mass murder of Jews.
Clip: S1 E1 | 2:02
Watch 0:30
Holy Silence
Trailer
Take a fresh look at a topic that has sparked controversy for decades.
Preview: S1 E1 | 0:30
Watch 2:04
Holy Silence
An Assignment from the Pope
In 1938, John LaFarge drafted a papal encyclical that would denounce anti-Semitism.
Clip: S1 E1 | 2:04