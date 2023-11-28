Extras
Does America have the can-do spirit for another Golden Gate-level engineering achievement?
The Golden Gate Bridge is an engineering marvel that symbolizes America’s can-do spirit.
The plan to construct the Golden Gate Bridge was met with scores of skeptics.
BIPOC communities bear the brunt of the environmental cost of U.S. highway development.
United Daughters of the Confederacy had a pivotal role memorializing Confederate soldiers.
As the nation wrestles with its past, the fate of Stone Mountain stands in question.
Hasan Jeffries explains why some Southerners try to reframe the causes of the Civil War.
Poet Laureate Tracy K. Smith discusses Stone Mountain's psychological toll on Black people
Gloria Brown discusses the unfulfilled promises of integration.
The head of Stone Mountain Memorial Association discusses plans for the monument's future.
Latest Episodes
The story of how the Bald Eagle soared to its vaunted perch in American iconography.
A look at The Statue of Liberty's evolving meaning as symbol for a “nation of immigrants."
The cowboy is the quintessential American — fiercely independent, brave and laconic.
The Gadsden flag has been co-opted by a wide variety of Americans over its long history.
A look at the L.A. landmark that became an international symbol of the American dream.
No ballpark is more iconic than Fenway Park, home of the Boston Red Sox