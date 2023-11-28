100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sign In
PBS Passport
Iconic America

The Golden Gate Bridge

Season 1 Episode 8 | 55m 11s

The Golden Gate bridge is an engineering marvel that symbolizes America’s can-do spirit. Can America continue to execute bold and ambitious infrastructure projects in the 21st century?

Aired: 07/31/23 | Expires: 09/30/23
Iconic America: Our Symbols and Stories with David Rubenstein is a production of Show of Force, DMR Productions, and WETA Washington, D.C. David M. Rubenstein is the host and executive producer. Maro Chermayeff, Jeff Dupre, Joshua Bennett and Sam Pollard are executive producers for Show of Force. John F. Wilson is executive producer for WETA. Bill Gardner is the executive in charge for PBS. Chris Ullman is producer for DMR Productions. Jonathan Scheinberg, Prisca Pointdujour, Sam Lacroix, Alexandra Nikolchev, Sally Rosenthal, Matthew Horovitz, Lizzie Mulvey and Ken Levis are producers for Show of Force. Kate Kelly is producer for WETA. Rick Van Meter is supervising producer. Allison Hanna is archival producer. Gary Lionelli is composer for the original score. Funding is provided by The Zohar and Lisa Ben-Dov Family through the Luminescence Foundation.
Extras
Watch 2:34
Iconic America
Bridging Times: An Icon of American Innovation
Does America have the can-do spirit for another Golden Gate-level engineering achievement?
Clip: S1 E8 | 2:34
Watch 0:32
Iconic America
The Golden Gate Bridge Preview
The Golden Gate Bridge is an engineering marvel that symbolizes America’s can-do spirit.
Preview: S1 E8 | 0:32
Watch 1:47
Iconic America
Overcoming Construction Challenges and Skeptics
The plan to construct the Golden Gate Bridge was met with scores of skeptics.
Clip: S1 E8 | 1:47
Watch 2:01
Iconic America
Hidden tolls: The Impact of Freeways on BIPOC Communities
BIPOC communities bear the brunt of the environmental cost of U.S. highway development.
Clip: S1 E8 | 2:01
Watch 1:59
Iconic America
United Daughters of the Confederacy's Lost Soldiers
United Daughters of the Confederacy had a pivotal role memorializing Confederate soldiers.
Clip: S1 E7 | 1:59
Watch 55:38
Iconic America
Stone Mountain
As the nation wrestles with its past, the fate of Stone Mountain stands in question.
Episode: S1 E7 | 55:38
Watch 3:02
Iconic America
An Alternative Rationalization for the Civil War
Hasan Jeffries explains why some Southerners try to reframe the causes of the Civil War.
Clip: S1 E7 | 3:02
Watch 0:27
Iconic America
Confederate Monuments as a Constant Reminder of Separatism
Poet Laureate Tracy K. Smith discusses Stone Mountain's psychological toll on Black people
Clip: S1 E7 | 0:27
Watch 0:23
Iconic America
Pushback in the Immediate Aftermath of Integration
Gloria Brown discusses the unfulfilled promises of integration.
Clip: S1 E7 | 0:23
Watch 5:38
Iconic America
Meet Stone Mountain Memorial Association's Black Chairman
The head of Stone Mountain Memorial Association discusses plans for the monument's future.
Clip: S1 E7 | 5:38
Latest Episodes
Watch 55:38
Iconic America
Stone Mountain
As the nation wrestles with its past, the fate of Stone Mountain stands in question.
Episode: S1 E7 | 55:38
Watch 55:08
Iconic America
The American Bald Eagle
The story of how the Bald Eagle soared to its vaunted perch in American iconography.
Episode: S1 E6 | 55:08
Watch 55:11
Iconic America
The Statue of Liberty
A look at The Statue of Liberty's evolving meaning as symbol for a “nation of immigrants."
Episode: S1 E5 | 55:11
Watch 55:24
Iconic America
The Cowboy
The cowboy is the quintessential American — fiercely independent, brave and laconic.
Episode: S1 E4 | 55:24
Watch 55:11
Iconic America
The Gadsden Flag
The Gadsden flag has been co-opted by a wide variety of Americans over its long history.
Episode: S1 E3 | 55:11
Watch 55:35
Iconic America
The Hollywood Sign
A look at the L.A. landmark that became an international symbol of the American dream.
Episode: S1 E2 | 55:35
Watch 55:27
Iconic America
Fenway Park
No ballpark is more iconic than Fenway Park, home of the Boston Red Sox
Episode: S1 E1 | 55:27