Join Gianluca Ginoble, Piero Barone and Ignazio Boschetto in the beautiful city of Verona as they pay tribute to the legendaryOscar, Grammy and Golden Globe-winningItalian film composer. Filmed in 2021 at the Arena Di Verona, the program showcases arrangements from Morricone and fan favorites from Il Volo’s most popular albums, accompanied by incredible theatrical and musical performers.