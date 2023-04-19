100 WVIA Way
Inside the Mind of Agatha Christie

Season 1 Episode 1 | 43m 36s

Surpassed only by the Bible and Shakespeare, Agatha Christie is the most successful writer of all time. We all know her characters and incredible plot twists, but what do we know about the Agatha herself? Combining rare access to Agatha’s family, her personal archive and speaking to those who know her work best, we discover what made the world’s most successful crime writer tick.

Discover what made the world's most successful crime writer tick.
An Unusual Childhood Gives Clues to Great Stories
In her own words and writing, discover how Agatha Christie’s life shaped her stories.
Clip: S1 E1 | 3:04