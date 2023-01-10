100 WVIA Way
Interns

Episode 7

Season 1 Episode 7 | 54m 22s

Professor Wagner takes care of Chloe when she suffers a heart attack.

Aired: 02/15/23
Watch 51:19
Interns
Episode 5
The team is in shock after the death of a patient, and the parents demand an inquiry.
Episode: S1 E5 | 51:19
Watch 51:02
Interns
Episode 6
Chloe is unable to tell Professor Wagner the truth about her situation.
Episode: S1 E6 | 51:02
Watch 55:07
Interns
Episode 4
Dr. Simoni sharply criticizes Chloe for agreeing to treat Professor Wagner's patients.
Episode: S1 E4 | 55:07
Watch 53:29
Interns
Episode 8
When she wakes up, Chloe's behaviour destabilizes those around her, especially Dr. Simoni.
Episode: S1 E8 | 53:29
Watch 52:33
Interns
Episode 1
Alyson and two other interns must care for patients of a public hospital, unsupervised.
Episode: S1 E1 | 52:33
Watch 52:11
Interns
Episode 3
Professor Wagner transfers four patients from intensive care unit to sector 1.
Episode: S1 E3 | 52:11
Watch 51:17
Interns
Episode 2
An unidentified pathogen is detected during the autopsy of a deceased patient.
Episode: S1 E2 | 51:17
