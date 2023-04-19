Koko - The Gorilla Who Talks

Extras
In this clip we see how Penny began to work with Koko.
Although Penny and Koko were now deeply bonded, Koko still belonged to San Francisco Zoo.
Penny moved Koko from San Francisco Zoo to Stanford, where their communication work began.
Another ape language specialist became convinced that the whole field was flawed.
In this introduction to the film we meet Koko the world famous gorilla.
The unique story of a life-long relationship between a scientist and Koko the gorilla.
Koko adopted a kitten called All Ball.