Koko - The Gorilla Who Talks

Season 1 Episode 1 | 54m 51s

In 1971 Penny Patterson began teaching sign language to a gorilla named Koko, unaware that this relationship would define both their lives. Over 40 years on, now internationally famous, Koko continues to redraw the line between people and animals.

Aired: 08/01/16 | Expires: 09/30/20
Extras
Watch 3:05
Koko - The Gorilla Who Talks
Early Days with Koko
In this clip we see how Penny began to work with Koko.
Clip: 3:05
Watch 2:24
Koko - The Gorilla Who Talks
Battle for Koko
Although Penny and Koko were now deeply bonded, Koko still belonged to San Francisco Zoo.
Clip: 2:24
Watch 3:15
Koko - The Gorilla Who Talks
The Move to Stanford
Penny moved Koko from San Francisco Zoo to Stanford, where their communication work began.
Clip: 3:15
Watch 3:20
Koko - The Gorilla Who Talks
Facing Critics
Another ape language specialist became convinced that the whole field was flawed.
Clip: 3:20
Watch 2:05
Koko - The Gorilla Who Talks
Meet Koko
In this introduction to the film we meet Koko the world famous gorilla.
Clip: 2:05
Watch 0:30
Koko - The Gorilla Who Talks
Preview
The unique story of a life-long relationship between a scientist and Koko the gorilla.
Preview: 0:30
Watch 3:02
Koko - The Gorilla Who Talks
Koko's Kitten
Koko adopted a kitten called All Ball.
Clip: 3:02