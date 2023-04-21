100 WVIA Way
The Letter: A Message For Our Earth

The Letter: A Message For Our Earth

Season 1 Episode 1 | 1hr 19m 22s

This film tells the story about the Pope’s call to care for our planet. In 2015, Pope Francis wrote Laudato Si’, a letter to the world confronting the looming calamity of human impact on Earth and ourselves. It is one of the most ambitious and revolutionary papal statements in history and outlines the most critical environmental and social issues that we collectively face.

Aired: 12/20/22 | Expires: 01/18/23
Extras
Watch 0:31
The Letter: A Message For Our Earth
Trailer
Trailer
This film explores the story about the Pope’s call to care for our planet.
Preview: S1 E1 | 0:31
Watch 2:11
The Letter: A Message For Our Earth
The Voice of the Youth
Ridhima petitioned the Indian government when she was just nine years old.
Clip: S1 E1 | 2:11
Watch 2:15
The Letter: A Message For Our Earth
The Voice of Wildlife
Greg Asner and Robin Martin are determined to help the voiceless below the waterline.
Clip: S1 E1 | 2:15