The Letter: A Message For Our Earth

Extras
This film explores the story about the Pope’s call to care for our planet.
Ridhima petitioned the Indian government when she was just nine years old.
Greg Asner and Robin Martin are determined to help the voiceless below the waterline.
This film tells the story about the Pope’s call to care for our planet. In 2015, Pope Francis wrote Laudato Si’, a letter to the world confronting the looming calamity of human impact on Earth and ourselves. It is one of the most ambitious and revolutionary papal statements in history and outlines the most critical environmental and social issues that we collectively face.