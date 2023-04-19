Letters from Baghdad

Extras
Gertrude Bell discusses the fandango about her groundbreaking report.
The end of the Cairo Conference of 1921 is held at the Egyptian Pyramids.
Winston Churchill, Gertrude Bell, T.E. Lawrence, and others meet at the Cairo Conference.
Gertrude Bell questions the British occupation of Iraq in 1917.
Gertrude Bell returns to the archaeological site of Babylon in 1918.
Gertrude Bell is apprehensive toward the outcome of the Paris Peace Conference in 1916.
On her journey to Hail in 1914, Gertrude Bell meets the Howeitat Tribe.
Gertrude Bell arrives in Constantinople on May 20, 1914.
Explore the story of Gertrude Bell, sometimes called the female “Lawrence of Arabia."
In a letters to her parents, Gertrude describes the beauty of the Tigris River at dusk.