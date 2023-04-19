100 WVIA Way
Live From Bradley Symphony Center: Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra

Live From Bradley Symphony Center

Season 1 Episode 1 | 1hr 25m 48s

The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra celebrates its new season with the opening of a restored city landmark, Bradley Symphony Center. Under the baton of Ken-David Masur, with special guest pianist Aaron Diehl, the orchestra will perform works by Ellington, Gershwin and Stravinsky, along with a new piece by Eric Nathan commemorating the grand opening of the Center.

Extras
Watch 2:04
Live From Bradley Symphony Center: Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra
"The Firebird Suite"
Excerpt of Igor Stravinsky's "The Firebird Suite," composed in 1919.
Clip: S1 E1 | 2:04
Watch 6:41
Live From Bradley Symphony Center: Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra
Theater Restoration and Renovation
The MSO raised $89 million to acquire and renovate the 1930s Grand Warner Theater.
Clip: S1 E1 | 6:41
Watch 3:30
Live From Bradley Symphony Center: Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra
"New World A-Comin'" with Guest Soloist Aaron Diehl
Duke Ellington's "New World A-Comin'," composed by Duke Ellington in 1943.
Clip: S1 E1 | 3:30
Watch 3:46
Live From Bradley Symphony Center: Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra
"Rhapsody in Blue" with Guest Soloist Aaron Diehl
George Gershwin's "Rhapsody in Blue," composed by Gershwin in 1924.
Clip: S1 E1 | 3:46
Watch 1:59
Live From Bradley Symphony Center: Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra
Meet the Musicians: Principal Flutist Sonora Slocum
Sonora Slocum was meant to be a musician. Her name means "sound."
Clip: S1 E1 | 1:59
Watch 2:22
Live From Bradley Symphony Center: Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra
Milwaukee Symphony Excerpt from "Opening"
Excerpt of Composer Eric Nathan's piece "Opening" which was commissioned by the MSO.
Clip: S1 E1 | 2:22
Watch 1:46
Live From Bradley Symphony Center: Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra
Meet the Musicians: Nicholas Mariscal
Nicholas Mariscal says playing the cello has parallels to a good relationship.
Clip: S1 E1 | 1:46
Watch 3:11
Live From Bradley Symphony Center: Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra
Guest Piano Soloist Aaron Diehl
Aaron Diehl discusses his musical preferences and his love of Duke Ellington.
Clip: S1 E1 | 3:11
Watch 2:22
Live From Bradley Symphony Center: Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra
Theater Murals
Work inside the Bradley Symphony Center included the careful restoration of 1930s murals.
Clip: S1 E1 | 2:22
Watch 0:30
Live From Bradley Symphony Center: Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra
Trailer
The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra celebrates its new season.
Preview: S1 E1 | 0:30