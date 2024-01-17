100 WVIA Way
Love and Sacrifice

Episode 1

Season 4 Episode 1 | 43m 13s

The men are at war. Ambushed among the trees, Brando is forced to kill to survive. After the battle, he learns that his commander is none other than Corrado.

Aired: 02/08/24
Watch 44:27
Love and Sacrifice
Episode 8
Either Brando or Corrado will face the firing squad. Who will be spared?
Episode: S4 E8 | 44:27
Watch 44:01
Love and Sacrifice
Episode 7
Corrado and Brando find themselves both accused of insubordination and cowardice.
Episode: S4 E7 | 44:01
Watch 47:08
Love and Sacrifice
Episode 6
At the front line, the soldiers are becoming desperate. Lucrezia goes in search of Brando.
Episode: S4 E6 | 47:08
Watch 45:40
Love and Sacrifice
Episode 10
Brando and Silvia can finally be together. Maddalena is about to take her vows.
Episode: S4 E10 | 45:40
Watch 42:23
Love and Sacrifice
Episode 9
Silvia no longer wants to be ashamed of her feelings. Can Corrado let her go?
Episode: S4 E9 | 42:23
Watch 42:51
Love and Sacrifice
Episode 2
Corrado is determined to take revenge on Brando by turning the troops against him.
Episode: S4 E2 | 42:51
Watch 43:15
Love and Sacrifice
Episode 5
Despite escaping enemy fire thanks to Brando, tensions with Corrado are rising.
Episode: S4 E5 | 43:15
Watch 41:53
Love and Sacrifice
Episode 3
What will be the fallout of Brando disobeying Corrado’s orders? Meanwhile, Silvia arrives.
Episode: S4 E3 | 41:53
Watch 45:02
Love and Sacrifice
Episode 4
At the battlefront, Corrado is given orders to advance--a suicide mission.
Episode: S4 E4 | 45:02
Watch 48:39
Love and Sacrifice
Episode 12
The war continues to impact everyone involved. Lucrezia reaches a breaking point.
Episode: S3 E12 | 48:39
