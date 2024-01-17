Extras
Either Brando or Corrado will face the firing squad. Who will be spared?
Corrado and Brando find themselves both accused of insubordination and cowardice.
At the front line, the soldiers are becoming desperate. Lucrezia goes in search of Brando.
Brando and Silvia can finally be together. Maddalena is about to take her vows.
Silvia no longer wants to be ashamed of her feelings. Can Corrado let her go?
Corrado is determined to take revenge on Brando by turning the troops against him.
Despite escaping enemy fire thanks to Brando, tensions with Corrado are rising.
What will be the fallout of Brando disobeying Corrado’s orders? Meanwhile, Silvia arrives.
At the battlefront, Corrado is given orders to advance--a suicide mission.
The war continues to impact everyone involved. Lucrezia reaches a breaking point.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Season 4
-
Love and Sacrifice Season 3
-
Love and Sacrifice Season 2
-
Love and Sacrifice Season 1
Despite escaping enemy fire thanks to Brando, tensions with Corrado are rising.
Either Brando or Corrado will face the firing squad. Who will be spared?
Corrado and Brando find themselves both accused of insubordination and cowardice.
At the front line, the soldiers are becoming desperate. Lucrezia goes in search of Brando.
Silvia no longer wants to be ashamed of her feelings. Can Corrado let her go?
At the battlefront, Corrado is given orders to advance--a suicide mission.
Brando and Silvia can finally be together. Maddalena is about to take her vows.
Corrado is determined to take revenge on Brando by turning the troops against him.
What will be the fallout of Brando disobeying Corrado’s orders? Meanwhile, Silvia arrives.
Brando reveals to Lucrezia he was once Silvia’s lover. Can she forgive him?