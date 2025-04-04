100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Lovejoy

The Lost Colony

Season 5 Episode 14 | 1hr 34m 04s

When a descendant of Sir Walter Raleigh sells his home and its contents, Lovejoy meets an American woman whose name is also Lovejoy. Several antiques go missing along with the woman and Lovejoy tracks them back to North Carolina.

Aired: 12/26/93
Extras
Watch 54:22
Lovejoy
Friends, Romans and Enemies
Death invariably yields up a fresh supply of objects to the antique trade.
Episode: S1 E4 | 54:22
Watch 51:08
Lovejoy
To Sleep No More
Lovejoy guesses the silver snuffbox is a fake. But is it the clue to more?
Episode: S1 E6 | 51:08
Watch 48:02
Lovejoy
Death and Venice, Part 1
Lovejoy is involved in a murder but could become part of even more.
Episode: S1 E9 | 48:02
Watch 51:28
Lovejoy
The Judas Pair
Murder and theft lead Lovejoy into a deadly game with a mysterious collector.
Episode: S1 E5 | 51:28
Watch 48:43
Lovejoy
The March of Time
Lovejoy acquires an antique clock without any works and discovers more than he expected.
Episode: S1 E8 | 48:43
Watch 48:51
Lovejoy
The Real Thing
Lovejoy decides to leave the district for a while after pulling one trick too many.
Episode: S1 E7 | 48:51
Watch 47:45
Lovejoy
Death and Venice, Part 2
Lovejoy risks his neck to discover the secret of the island across the lagoon.
Episode: S1 E10 | 47:45
Watch 54:12
Lovejoy
The Firefly Cage
Lovejoy has a talent for guessing the value of antiques but often misses their danger.
Episode: S1 E1 | 54:12
Watch 52:15
Lovejoy
The Axeman Cometh
Lovejoy is being relentlessly pursued by more than just the taxman.
Episode: S1 E2 | 52:15
Watch 52:40
Lovejoy
The Sting
Lovejoy decides that one double-cross deserves another.
Episode: S1 E3 | 52:40
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Season 6
  • Season 5
  • Season 4
  • Season 3
  • Season 2
  • Lovejoy Season 1
Watch 51:29
Lovejoy
The Colour of Mary
Charlie Gimbert returns home from overseas, popping up again in a new and unlikely role.
Episode: S4 E5 | 51:29
Watch 51:37
Lovejoy
They Call Me Midas
Jim Leonard resurfaces, wanting Lovejoy's help with a harmless little scam to catch a famous dealer.
Episode: S4 E10 | 51:37
Watch 51:13
Lovejoy
Dainty Dish
The Lovejoy Antiques team is in Brighton, scouring the town for a really grand set of old china.
Episode: S4 E12 | 51:13
Watch 54:22
Lovejoy
Friends, Romans and Enemies
Death invariably yields up a fresh supply of objects to the antique trade.
Episode: S1 E4 | 54:22
Watch 51:08
Lovejoy
To Sleep No More
Lovejoy guesses the silver snuffbox is a fake. But is it the clue to more?
Episode: S1 E6 | 51:08
Watch 48:02
Lovejoy
Death and Venice, Part 1
Lovejoy is involved in a murder but could become part of even more.
Episode: S1 E9 | 48:02
Watch 51:28
Lovejoy
The Judas Pair
Murder and theft lead Lovejoy into a deadly game with a mysterious collector.
Episode: S1 E5 | 51:28
Watch 48:43
Lovejoy
The March of Time
Lovejoy acquires an antique clock without any works and discovers more than he expected.
Episode: S1 E8 | 48:43
Watch 48:51
Lovejoy
The Real Thing
Lovejoy decides to leave the district for a while after pulling one trick too many.
Episode: S1 E7 | 48:51
Watch 47:45
Lovejoy
Death and Venice, Part 2
Lovejoy risks his neck to discover the secret of the island across the lagoon.
Episode: S1 E10 | 47:45