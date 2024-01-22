100 WVIA Way
Lyla in the Loop

Lemonade Champs/Double Dutch Dilemma

Season 1 Episode 6 | 24m 55s

Lyla and Everett make a lemonade stand to raise money for the animal shelter. / Lyla and Everett tackle learning Double Dutch to become a part of a neighborhood crew.

Aired: 02/04/24
Extras
Watch 0:15
Lyla in the Loop
Meet Lyla!
Meet Lyla Loops! She dreams big and tries her hardest to solve problems through creativity
Clip: 0:15
Watch 0:30
Lyla in the Loop
Case File: S.T.U.
Watch now on PBS KIDS!
Clip: 0:30
Watch 0:35
Lyla in the Loop
Lyla and Luke's Coin Rescue
Lyla and Luke use a gum wrapper to distract Kibbles and rescue Everett's coin.
Clip: S1 E1 | 0:35
Watch 0:15
Lyla in the Loop
Meet Luke!
Meet Luke Loops, the youngest of the Loops kids and a bit of an old soul.
Clip: 0:15
Watch 0:39
Lyla in the Loop
Liana and Louisa Birthday Surprise
Lyla and Luke surprise Liana and Louisa for their birthdays.
Clip: S1 E1 | 0:39
Watch 0:30
Lyla in the Loop
Streaming NOW on PBS KIDS: Check out LYLA IN THE LOOP!
Streaming NOW! Check out LYLA IN THE LOOP on PBS KIDS!
Clip: 0:30
Watch 0:30
Lyla in the Loop
Join Lyla and friends in LYLA IN THE LOOP, streaming NOW!
Join Lyla and friends in LYLA IN THE LOOP, streaming NOW!
Clip: 0:30
Watch 0:44
Lyla in the Loop
Stu's Vacuum Mixup (N)
Stu using a vacuum to clean up the purple frosting
Clip: S1 E1 | 0:44
Watch 0:15
Lyla in the Loop
Meet Everett!
Meet Everett Phan, Lyla's best friend who likes to keep a cool head.
Clip: 0:15
Watch 24:55
Lyla in the Loop
When Luke Became Stu/Secret Surprise Party
Luke switches places with Stu. / The Loops kids throw a surprise party for their parents.
Episode: S1 E14 | 24:55
Latest Episodes
Watch 24:55
Lyla in the Loop
Sanitation Situation/Stu Rides the Bus
Lyla and Stu help with garbage pickup. / Lyla and Louisa lose Stu on a bus.
Episode: S1 E13 | 24:55
Watch 24:55
Lyla in the Loop
The Case of the Mysterious Cake/Kibbles and Tricks
Lyla recreates a cake without a recipe. / Everett teaches his cat tricks.
Episode: S1 E11 | 24:55
Watch 24:55
Lyla in the Loop
The Four Little Pigs and Brucey/Handle with Care
Lyla and Luke reinterpret a fairy tale. / Lyla, Louis, and Stu track down a lost package.
Episode: S1 E12 | 24:55
Watch 24:55
Lyla in the Loop
How to Hamster/A Bad Case of the Beeps
Lyla and Luke make a hamster playground. / The Loops family tries to cure Stu’s beeps.
Episode: S1 E10 | 24:55
Watch 24:55
Lyla in the Loop
Un-Make a Mess/Hide and Go Stu
Lyla and Luke clean their room with Stu’s help. / Stu learns how to play hide and seek.
Episode: S1 E9 | 24:55
Watch 24:55
Lyla in the Loop
Carnival for Luke/Rap Report
The Loops kids and Everett make a carnival for Luke. / Louisa raps her school presentation
Episode: S1 E5 | 24:55
Watch 24:55
Lyla in the Loop
Every Sand-Which Way/Growing Up
Lyla leads her siblings to make a sandwich. / Lyla and her mom make a vertical garden.
Episode: S1 E3 | 24:55
Watch 24:55
Lyla in the Loop
Operation: Rise and Shine/The Carrot Cake Dance
The Loops kids figure out a new morning routine. / Lyla learns the Carrot Cake dance.
Episode: S1 E4 | 24:55
Watch 24:55
Lyla in the Loop
The Mystery Puzzle/The Stu Express
Liana and Lyla solve a puzzle./ Lyla and Luke make a train at home.
Episode: S1 E2 | 24:55