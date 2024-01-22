Lemonade Champs/Double Dutch Dilemma

Extras
Meet Lyla Loops! She dreams big and tries her hardest to solve problems through creativity
Watch now on PBS KIDS!
Lyla and Luke use a gum wrapper to distract Kibbles and rescue Everett's coin.
Meet Luke Loops, the youngest of the Loops kids and a bit of an old soul.
Lyla and Luke surprise Liana and Louisa for their birthdays.
Streaming NOW! Check out LYLA IN THE LOOP on PBS KIDS!
Join Lyla and friends in LYLA IN THE LOOP, streaming NOW!
Stu using a vacuum to clean up the purple frosting
Meet Everett Phan, Lyla's best friend who likes to keep a cool head.
Luke switches places with Stu. / The Loops kids throw a surprise party for their parents.
Latest Episodes
Luke switches places with Stu. / The Loops kids throw a surprise party for their parents.
Lyla and Stu help with garbage pickup. / Lyla and Louisa lose Stu on a bus.
Lyla recreates a cake without a recipe. / Everett teaches his cat tricks.
Lyla and Luke reinterpret a fairy tale. / Lyla, Louis, and Stu track down a lost package.
Lyla and Luke make a hamster playground. / The Loops family tries to cure Stu’s beeps.
Lyla and Luke clean their room with Stu’s help. / Stu learns how to play hide and seek.
The Loops kids and Everett make a carnival for Luke. / Louisa raps her school presentation
Lyla leads her siblings to make a sandwich. / Lyla and her mom make a vertical garden.
The Loops kids figure out a new morning routine. / Lyla learns the Carrot Cake dance.
Liana and Lyla solve a puzzle./ Lyla and Luke make a train at home.