Dr. Luke Loops/Let's Roll!

Extras
Lyla & Stu's Hairdos Game- Play Now!- :30
Brand new episodes of Lyla in the Loop! Watch Now- :15
Liana confesses to Mr. Ramsey the mosaic is Stu's.
Louis gets spooked by a spider, Lydia removes it
Lyla and Luke perform an Anansi and Goat folktale puppet play for Jamaica Day.
Lydia tells Lyla and Luke a story about Anansi and Goat, the twins play on steel pans.
Lyla and Luke problem-solve how to take their found puppy outside.
Arfie/Genie D gets lonely sleeping by herself, so Stu cuddles up with her.
Lyla visits Miss Emmaline's apartment for the first time.
Lyla does a magic trick for Jia and Miss Emmaline.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Lyla in the Loop Season 10
-
Lyla in the Loop Season 1
Lyla and Stu are the ones who need help to improve the game they invented.
Lyla and Stu help Liana and Louisa with their half-birthday gifts for each other.
Louis asks Lyla, Luke, and Stu to create a campfire game for their scout troop to play.
When Luke refuses Lyla and Stu’s help, they each make their own imagined Dream Castle.
Lydia encourages Lyla and Stu to write a catchy jingle for Loops Lunch.
Lyla and Stu help Liana with her mystery story, ultimately turning it into a mystery play.
Lyla and Stu help Louisa get baby Alfie to take his nap.
The Loops celebrate the day they met Stu/Liana accuses Louisa of taking a cookie!
The Loops pull fun pranks on each other / The Loops run Loops Lunch during a blackout.
Luke learns how to play soccer. / The Loops siblings switch rooms.