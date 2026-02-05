Stu Needs a Bath/Callaloops

Extras
The Loops kids figure out a new morning routine. / Lyla learns the Carrot Cake dance.
Liana has a problem with a school art project. /Luke and Lyla put on a puppet show.
Lyla and Everett play basketball with their moms./Lyla fixes up an old toy car for Stu.
The Loops create new ways to use pumpkins./Liana and Louisa train to be babysitters.
Lyla trains Stu to help at the diner./Stu learns how to ride a scooter.
Lyla and Everett make pins for New Year’s Eve./Lyla and Everett butt heads making a video.
Lyla overcomes rock-climbing fears. / The twins create a game about Black inventors.
Lyla, Everett, Stu, and Luke test ways to make a ball land in a backpack downstairs.
Lyla, Luke, Ev, and Stu's neighbor Mr. Hugo helps them improve the trick shot course.
Dr. Luke Loops tries to figure out what's wrong with his baby patient.
Lyla struggles to sleep / Lyla tries to do a new hairstyle herself.
The Loops go on a scavenger hunt./Lyla tries to act older to hang out with her cousin.
Lyla rushes helping people and makes things worse./Lyla adapts to using her left hand.
Everett takes swim lessons./Lyla tries to convince Miss Emmaline not to move away.
Stu gets lost delivering cookies, and Lyla has to figure out how to bring him back home.
Lyla builds a spaceship with a new friend. / Lyla tries to figure out her sisters' code.
Lyla and Stu are the ones who need help to improve the game they invented.